Seasoned travelers have discovered easy ways to get from Economy to business for free. The corresponding discussion unfolded on the Reddit portal, and the Daily Express drew attention to it.

So, according to one of the tourists, once he managed to get into a salon of increased comfort due to his height. “The lady at the front desk saw that I was tall and said that I could use the legroom [в бизнес-классе]”, – said the man.

The passenger added that his attitude towards the staff probably influenced this a lot. “I think it helped that I was very friendly and she [сотрудницы] had a good day, ”the user said.

He also added that one of the factors for an upgrade can be the status of a passenger – for example, if he is an employee of an airline or a regular customer.

Other participants in the discussion agreed with the author of the publication and noted that sometimes a box of chocolates helped them get into the business class. “If you bring a sealed box of chocolates for the aircraft personnel, especially before the long flight, you will be treated like a king,” they noted.

However, users clarified that sweets are not always a guarantee that you will be transplanted into business class, and advised you never to expect anything in return from flight attendants.

Earlier in September, flight attendants from several airlines and travelers from around the world described easy ways to get into the business class plane. For example, an unknown flight attendant said that if a person is flying somewhere because of tragic events, or if the client is celebrating an anniversary or birthday, then she can transplant him.