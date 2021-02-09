Travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from Monday will have to undergo two tests during their isolation, the first two days after arrival and the second eight days. The requirement to present at border control the certificate of a negative PCR test is maintained, which must be carried out in the country of origin less than 72 hours before arrival.

Until now, travelers had to present the test certificate and register a form with their data, in particular the address of the home or accommodation in which they have to isolate themselves for ten days. These requirements are maintained and the new tests are added, which travelers must book and pay on a website that the Government will make available this Thursday.

British travelers from 33 countries, among which Spain is not included, will have to book a room in one of the 16 hotels with which the Government has agreed to host those seen as possible importers of new variants of the coronavirus, in Latin America or Africa . The penalties range from a fine of about a thousand euros for failing to comply with the requirement of the arrival test to the penalty of ten years in prison for entering false information.

Protect evolution



Health Minister Matthew Hancock has announced the new measures in Parliament and justified them by the “critical” nature of the mission to prevent the import of new variants. Since the discovery of the so-called “Kentish strain” in south-east England, health authorities have registered mutations associated with widespread viruses in Brazil and South Africa.

The latter has created greater alarm, by being more successful in dodging the protection of the Oxford vaccine against a mild or moderate infection. It is, however, highly effective in preventing a serious or fatal infection. Data on its transmission characteristics have led scientific advisers to believe that the South African variant will not prevail over others and have lowered the alarm.

The British Government – which is coordinating these measures with that of Ireland and with its regional executives, since they all belong to a free movement area – does not want to jeopardize the promising evolution of its vaccination program, which has already reached more than 90% of those over 70 years of age, or the notable decrease in cases, 47% in two weeks, in the evolution of the vigorous outbreak identified in December in the south-east of England.