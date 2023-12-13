Travelers in the intercity direct from Rotterdam to Schiphol stood still for hours on Wednesday morning. The train, an IC New Generation (ICNG), stopped after about ten minutes and could not continue. The evacuation train that picked up the occupants after a long time also broke down.
Tom van der Meer
Latest update:
12/13/23, 3:25 PM
