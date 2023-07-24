Outside temperatures of more than 40 degrees, a faulty air conditioning system and an aircraft that spent hours in the blazing sun. That was the ordeal passengers had to endure on a flight from Malaga to Milan. These circumstances caused several passengers to pass out, while others suffered panic attacks. “It was like being in a sauna, but with the door locked.”

