Tourist helicopter Bell 505 with four tourists crashed in Vietnam

Tourist helicopter Bell 505, carrying four travelers, crashed in the Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh. This is reported VnExpress.

It is specified that there were five people on board at the time of the incident, including the pilot. Two of them died, their bodies were found next to parts of the crashed aircraft. Rescuers search the area to find the three missing.

