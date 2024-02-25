Public transport has still not recovered from the corona crisis. The number of check-ins at train, bus, tram, and metro was 13 percent lower last year than in 2019, the last year before corona. Last year there were no longer any lockdowns or other travel restrictions, but travel behavior was still far below the previous level. This is reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

