Death Valley National Parkin California, known for its desert beauty and extreme temperatures, was the scene of an unusual and tragic incident last Saturday. A tarantula crossing State Highway 190 triggered a traffic accident that resulted in a collision between a Canadian motorcyclist and a motor home rented by Swiss tourists. The accident had serious consequences.

The United States National Park Service reported that the tarantula in question was crossing the road when Swiss travelers traveling in a motor home suddenly braked to avoid hitting the arachnid. The act of avoiding the spider resulted in a tragic chain of events, since a 24-year-old Canadian motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear of the vehiclesuffering serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Death Valley, located on the border between central California and Nevada, is known to be one of the hottest places on Earth and offers a unique desert landscape. However, this challenging environment is also home to varied wildlife, including tarantulas. Despite their imposing appearance, tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans and spend most of their lives in underground burrows.

The National Park Service highlights the importance of taking precautionary measures when sharing roads with local wildlife. See also In China, the rapid suppression of the rebellion Prigozhin saw the growth of Putin's authority

Tarantulas have a migration route in Death Valley

According to the National Park Service, male tarantulas, which can live 8 to 10 years, emerge from their underground shelters in search of females with which to reproduce. This migration is a natural behavior that occurs annually and can lead these arachnids to cross roads in search of them..

Despite its fearsome appearance, Tarantulas are actually non-aggressive creatures and their sting resembles that of a bee., which generally does not pose a lethal risk to humans. However, caution and respect for wildlife are essential when encountering these spiders in their natural habitat.

(We recommend you read: Asylum seekers can obtain it faster in these cities in the United States)

The National Park Service emphasized in a statement that in this particular case, the tarantula managed to cross the road unharmed, but the tragic accident highlights the importance of taking precautionary measures when sharing the roads with local wildlife. Wildlife conservation and road safety are critical priorities in an environment as unique and fragile as Death Valley.