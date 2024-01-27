Just as in the cinema, theater and other public spaces, on ships there are also 'rules of etiquette' that must be followed to maintain an atmosphere of harmony. He learned this in an unpleasant way. tiktoker Marc Sebastianwho through his account revealed that he is what you should never say on a cruise.

Marc Sebastiana tiktoker with more than a million followers on the popular social network, has taken on the task of documenting his stay on Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise over the past nine months. In that time she has learned new customs and has enjoyed curious experiences that she has not hesitated to share on her TikTok account, including a rule that she should know for her next boat trip.

What should you never say on a cruise?



According to content creator, There is a word that puts both the passengers and the crew of the ships in a very bad mood. cruise shipsCan you guess which one it is? It is nothing more and nothing less than the name of the most famous ship in history: Titanic.

As narrated by Marc, When he made a comment related to the Titanic, the atmosphere immediately became tense.: “I mentioned to an entire room of people who were having lunch that our ship was only 30 meters longer than the Titanic“he said through his TikTok account. “When I said the above, the utensils fell and there was an awkward silence.”

The tiktoker added that no one had informed him that it was a forbidden word, and that it was not in any manual, so it was his friend who told him that it was better Don't talk about the Titanic during the cruise.

Of course, it didn't take long for the comments of his followers to appear, among which they stood out: “I'm sorry if I go on a boat, I'll spend all my time talking about the Titanic and Ocean Gate”; “When I went on a cruise my mom told me what to say Titanic “It was equivalent to shouting a bomb in an airport”; “Titanic is for cruise ships what Macbeth does for the theater”

The cruise, which will visit more than 60 countries in 274 nights and will end on September 10, 2024 in Miami, has become a kind of reality show, well others influencers and passengers have also documented their experiences on this trip.