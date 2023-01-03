Mao Ning, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said this Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) that countries that have imposed restrictive measures on passengers coming from China are not based on science.

“We do not believe that the entry restriction measures that some countries have taken against China are based on science. Some of these measures are disproportionate and simply unacceptable.”said the spokeswoman.

Xi Jinping’s government suspended the “covid zero” policy in the country after a series of public protests. The end of the measures had an impact on the increase in contagions and caused China to face a covid outbreak. It is estimated that up to 248 million people, or 18% of the country’s inhabitants, have been infected by the new coronavirus.

The United Kingdom, Spain and France announced on Friday (Dec.30, 2022) that they will now require a negative Covid-19 test for passengers arriving from China.

Outside the EU, Canada, Australia, the United States, Israel, Japan and India have also started requiring a negative Covid-19 test for passengers arriving from China. Morocco adopted stricter measures and banned the entry of all travelers arriving from the Asian country.

France asked on Sunday (Jan 1) for other EU countries (European Union) to also require tests with a negative result of covid-19 from passengers coming from China.