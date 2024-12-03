The application of Royal Decree 933/2021 comes into force, this Monday, December 2, to establish the obligations of documentary registration and information of natural or legal persons who carry out rental of motor vehicles and lodging activities, in addition, it contemplates fines of up to 30,000 euros for non-compliance.

This measure is about new traveler registration which requires companies to register detailed data about their clients on the Ses.Hospedajes platform, taking into account that the information they must provide is name and surname, sex, ID, nationality, date of birth, place of habitual residence, telephone numbers, email, number of travelers, relationship and transaction data.

Therefore, with all this data, companies must make an entry report and, subsequently, dump the information into a computer registry to retain it for three years from the end of the service.

This measure aims to improve computer security

The Europa Press news agency indicates that “this measure has been object of constant criticism from the accommodation sector and travel agenciesdenouncing the high bureaucratic burden, the loss of competitiveness and the possible violation of travelers’ privacy. However, the Ministry of the Interior assures that, throughout the process of preparing and approving the decree, has respected the principle of transparency and efficiency having counted on the participation of the recipients”

On the other hand, the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska has placed emphasis on the current security situation, stating that the greatest attacks on citizens are carried out by terrorist activity and organized crime through modus operandi of cybercriminals.





What is Ses.Hospedajes

Ses.Hospedajes is a platform developed by the Ministry of the Interior so that natural and legal persons can communicate the data required in Royal Decree 933/2021 and collected through the registration of Traveler Reports.