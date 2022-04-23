Saturday, April 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Travel You probably haven’t experienced this kind of Stockholm yet – Spend the day like the locals and embark on these routes

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“When I cross the Västerbron bridge and look towards the city, I think these are the moments we live for. ”

That’s what the Stockholmman says Michael Caroni an enthusiastic look in his eyes. At the same time, he changes his stretchable leg.

One of the big booms in tourism is “living like the locals”. In Stockholm, this definitely means jogging on the city’s beautiful coastal routes, which are enough for miles to go.

#Travel #havent #experienced #kind #Stockholm #Spend #day #locals #embark #routes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

From the 'Pandjesprins' to loose-lipped nieces: this is the family tree of the Oranjes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.