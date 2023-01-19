There’s a misconception about travel writers that they come home, read back their notes, and then write down “what happened,” said Jonathan Raban, the British travel writer who has died aged 80. That was not Raban’s idea of ​​a travel book.

With fellow Britons such as Bruce Chatwin and Paul Theroux, and in the Netherlands a Lieve Joris or Cees Nooteboom, Jonathan Raban belonged to a generation of authors who revived the travel story as a literary genre in the 1970s and 1980s. A story in which the writer reworks ‘events’ – or perhaps you should say ‘reworked’, like uranium – so that they take on a new dimension with a narrative force of their own.

He sailed down the Mississippi in an aluminum boat in the wake of Mark Twains Huckleberry Finn to probe the soul of the American South (Old Glory, 1981). He examined the, often fatal, charm that America exerted on generations of emigrants Bath Land (1985) and Hunting Mister Heartbreak (1991). And his solo sailing trips, one around the British Isles in the Thatcher years, and one up the US west coast from Seattle – where he had lived since 1990 – to Alaska, yielded two masterpieces: coasting (1986), translated as Along the coastand Passage to Juneau (1999).

Relentless exploration

That last journey was via the so-called ‘inner passage‘, a route that runs more or less sheltered between the mainland and a chain of islands, but that inner (‘on the inside’) also takes on another meaning: it is also a relentless exploration of his inner landscape; his marriage that ends on that same journey, and – just like in coasting – of the difficult relationship with his domineering father, who dies during this journey.

In this way, all his journeys gradually acquire their meaning, which you cannot predict. The moment you pull away or untie the mooring lines, the journey is still “the exact opposite of a story,” Raban wrote in For Love and Money (1987), a collection of essays and literary criticism for a series of British and American newspapers and magazines, also a portrait of a growing writership. “You get stuck somewhere. You meet someone you like. You get hit in a cafe. You get lost. You feel alone. You become interested in architecture. You get diarrhea. You are invited to a party. You get scared. You get homesick.” Travel is in itself a “plotless, disordered, chaotic thing,” while “writing brings connections, order, plot, meaning.” The true meaning of what “is hidden there somewhere in the past” can only be discovered afterwards, at the writing table, when you “scrape the meager facts out of your notebook and spin and weave them into the fiction of a book.” Seen in this way, there is little difference between fiction and non-fiction.

Jonathan Raban was born in 1942 in Norfolk, England. His father was an Anglican minister who had served as an officer in the artillery in World War II and thought his son a good-for-nothing, something young Raban couldn’t disagree with, and his mother wrote romantic stories for women’s magazines.

Unparalleled story

Like so many British children, he was sent to boarding school at an early age, where he did not feel at home, nor ‘home’ – where the misunderstanding hung heavy between father and son. “It was my father’s uniforms that I saw, never my father as a person,” he writes coasting. “What I saw across from me at the breakfast table – with the ruthless selfishness of the stubborn child – was not my father, it was England, […] where the uniformed warrior-priest, returned hero and man of God, was at home.”

That book is an unparalleled tale of a sea journey, full of self-mockery for his first attempts to master boating, his memories of Hull, the sad fishing town where he studies literature and drives drunken sailors to bars and brothels as a taxi driver at night , and befriends the poet Philip Larkin. And it’s the account of a flight to sea, a bittersweet examination of his displacement in what was literally his homeland, during the last imperial upheaval of the Falklands War (1982). And where he would never feel at home again.

Unfortunately, the travel book about his travels along European coasts never materialized. He did, however, twice write a wonderful story about his visits by boat to the Netherlands. They were published in the magazine Atlasequivalent of the British Grantaand nursery of Dutch literary non-fiction (Geert Mak, Frank Westerman).

Since a cerebral haemorrhage a few years ago, he was confined to a wheelchair and paralyzed on one side. Yet Raban has written one more book: his autobiography which, again ambiguously, Father and Son will be called and which should be published this fall.

