Travel the country or the world doesn’t always have to be expensive as there are various ways to save; one of the simplest is use google flights a tool that will help you get flights and trips cheap.

Google Flights gives you access to a wide variety of options and it allows you compare prices from different airlines and online travel agencies, so you can find the best rates.

So if you’re looking for a way to find cheap flights quickly and easily, here’s how to use this powerful tool to save on your next trips.

What does Google Flights offer you?

Among the main functions of Google Flights is search and make reservations of flights, either round trip or flight to several cities.

It also allows you access an interactive calendar with which it shows you the different prices so that you can choose the rates that best suit your search.

You can too filter search of your flight by seat class, airline and number of stops, then book with more than 300 airline and online travel agency partners.

How to use Google Flights?

Using Google Flights is simple and accessible to everyone. Follow these steps:

Sign in to Google Flights from your computer or mobile device.

Select the airport or city of departure and the place of destination.

Choose the type of ticket you want: round trip, one way or several cities.

Select the number of passengers and the class of seat.

Use the calendar to choose the dates of your trip. You will see the lowest total price available for each day.

If you want to further refine your search, you can use the available filters, such as stops, airlines, schedules and more.

Once you’ve found the perfect flight for you, select the booking option. This will redirect you to the appropriate airline or online travel agency website, where you can securely complete the transaction.

Remember that after booking your flight, it is important to confirm your reservation, make any necessary changes and be in contact with the airline or online travel agency in case of any problems.