Self -care and well -being are valued more every day, and training has ceased to be a simple option to become a fundamental need. It is what has been recommended for decades, but it is also fashionable: maintaining balanced habits and being loaded with energy is an objective. Many people, in their eagerness to improve their quality of life, seek new ways of exercising; he gym It is not enough and the world is too great to settle for the usual landscape.

Marathons, retreats and sports competitions are responsible for promoting tourism ‘Wellness‘, and complete an activity in another city is also a way of traveling. As? Active life lovers draw a map following the plans that will make them disconnect from the frantic rhythm of everyday life and approach the exercise in another way and in different place. In Spain it is more than possible.

1. A retirement in Menorca

The Pilates Adriana Sintes instructor and the Torralbenc (Menorca) hotel are joined to create a retirement in which well -being and minor corner are the main pillars. With moments of disconnection and guided practices by the expert, the perfect excuse to recharge energy is on this island from May 2 to 4. The accommodation, the diets, the Pilates classes and the different experiences in the hotel and the surroundings -as hiking by Camí de Cavalls -are included. Price: 840 euros.

2. Hyrox Málaga

The competition that is revolutionizing the world ‘fitness’ is the perfect event to work cardio with muscle resistance. With a presence in five continents and six Spanish cities, Hyrox is the new race that combines 8 km of ‘running’ and 8 ‘workouts’ in which ‘skierg’, ‘Wall Bags’ or ‘Burpee Broad Jumps’ is included. In Malaga it will be held on March 21, 22 and 23. Price: from 109 euros.









3. Surf and Pilates ‘Sculpt’ in Suances

Ana Ortega, coach of ‘Stretching’, is the one who is behind this retreat between waves. The Cantabrian Sea is the protagonist and specifically suances, an impressive tourist destination for the beaches that it treasures. This getaway to the north to surf, make stretching and Pilates classes will be from April 16 to 20. The accommodation – in Surfhouse of Totora Surf School – is included, as well as the breakfast and the necessary material for the development of the retirement. Price: 590 euros.

4. A race by Madrid

On April 27, the ‘Zurich Rock’ N ‘Roll Running Series’ is celebrated in Madrid, one of the most emblematic races of the capital, which exhausted their passes in a few days. With more than 45,000 runners and three distances (10k, 21k and 42k), the tour passes through many of the city’s tourist points. Thus, the Gran Vía, the Plaza de España or the Cibeles Palace will be paralyzed to leave space for the registered. From 50 euros (on waiting list).

5. Yoga and Meditation in Monells

Mas Dalià is a fourteent -century house located in the Empordà Baix, on the outskirts of the medieval people of Monells (Gerona), and will become the space that will host the female retirement of Pilates and Vinyasa Yoga de Paula Ayet and Inés Dávila Dávila the end From the week of March 28 to 30. This chosen place has a warm and sunny climate much of the year, so the environment will also enjoy this exit that seeks to explore the essence of who you are and know you from acceptance, warmth and share with other women of Related ideas Price: 850 euros with diets included.

6. Pure Welfare – Formentera Zen

One more year, Formentera gathers outstanding fitness experts, psychology, nutrition, yoga, self-care, pilates … ‘pure welfare-forment zen’ is celebrated from May 9 to 11 at the GECKO Hotel & Beach Club, a space that It enhances a healthy lifestyle in front of the turquoise waters of the Migjorn beach. Through master classes, practical workshops and talks led by outstanding talents, this eleventh edition promises the reunion with oneself, disconnection and personal flowering through learning healthy habits. Price: From 75 euros

7. Valencia Throwdown

On September 26, 27 and 28, the ‘Valencia Throwdown’ is celebrated in Paterna, which will be attended by crossfit athletes from 30 years onwards and of various levels to face in a challenge full of intensity and resistance. The event is high level and the registered – they can sign up in individual or couples – will try to overcome each WOD (functional training and ‘Cross Training’). Price: From 15 euros.