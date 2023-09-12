In a post, former deputy mentions trips taken by the first lady and says that the “minimum” would be to let him “watch”

The former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) criticized First Lady Janja Lula da Silva after being blocked by her in the X (ex-Twitter). According to him, the president’s wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) travels the world with the former congressman’s money. “The least you could do was let me watch, right?”said Dallagnol on social network this Tuesday (September 12, 2023).



#Travel #money #Dallagnol #blocked #Janja