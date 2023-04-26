If you are an older adult and you are planning your next vacation, we have excellent news for you: thanks to the promotion of Aeromexicoyou can get 15% discount on your plane tickets for national and international flights.

In this article we tell you everything you need to know to make the most of this offer.

What is the INAPAM card?

The card of the National Institute for the Elderly (INAPAM) is a document that grants discounts and benefits to people over 60 years of age. This card can be obtained free of charge by presenting an official identification at any INAPAM office.

Among the benefits it offers are discounts in shops, restaurants and transportation services.

How to get the discount in Aeroméxico?

To obtain the 15% discount on airline tickets with Aeroméxico, it is necessary to have an active INAPAM card. The promotion applies to all the airline’s national and international routes, as long as the older adult has a valid INAPAM card.

It is important to mention that the promotion does not apply to codeshare or Sky Team flights, as well as to Basic class fares and Grand Plan packages. In addition, the discount only applies to one-way or round trips for Classic (R, N, E, T, Q, L, H, K, U, M, and B), AM PLUS (W) and Premier (I) public fares. , D, C, J) of Aeroméxico and Aeroméxico Connect.

How to buy discount tickets?

The purchase of discounted tickets can be made at Aeroméxico sales offices, through the National Reservation Center or on the airline’s website.

When making the purchase, it is necessary to provide the INAPAM card number for the corresponding discount to be applied.

What happens if I am a foreigner residing in Mexico?

Foreign seniors residing in Mexico can also get a 15% discount on airline tickets with Aeroméxico. For this, it is necessary to present the valid temporary resident card, in force and issued by the National Institute of Migration (INM), in addition to the card of the INAPAM.