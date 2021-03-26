The Government has launched this Friday the new digital tool «euros per 100km», In which it shows the comparative price of traveling 100 kilometers in a gasoline vehicle, in a diesel vehicle, in another of natural gas CNG, or LPG liquefied gas, or electric. [Consulta los precios en https://eurospor100km.energia.gob.es/]

The page, announced by the Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, last Wednesday at the forum of the automobile employer Anfac, collects the national average costs of traditional and alternative fuels in EUR / 100 km to allow consumers to compare them based on a common European methodology, providing, according to the ministry, transparency in fuel prices.

«The website will facilitate compliance with community and national regulations, which establish that all service stations with sales of more than 5 million liters and those that sell alternative fuels must have, as of April 1, an information panel with the National prices in euros for every 100 kilometers of the majority fuels and which will be updated on a quarterly basis. The national average prices are calculated from the approved consumptions of a representative sample of vehicles, ”the ministry explains in a statement.

Linked charging, the most affordable



The comparative sample, however, leaves curiosities, showing that it is more affordable to take a long-distance trip than with a diesel vehicle, since fast charging points are more expensive for the consumer that the refueling with this fuel, reviled by Ribera herself when she came to the Government. Thus, according to his calculations, traveling a hundred kilometers with a diesel-powered vehicle requires 5.08 euros.

Reloading at a quick point is, in fact, with a price of 6.16 euros, the most expensive option, except to replace gasoline 95 (7.17 euros per 100 km), since both adding LPG (5.54 to 100) and CNG (2.93) is more affordable. Recharging at a linked point, that is, at home or at work, is the most affordable option, with a cost per hundred kilometers of 2.21 euros.

Last year, the Executive tried unsuccessfully to raise the taxation of diesel, to try to discourage its use. However, as ABC reported, at the same time the State triggered the acquisition of diesel-powered vehicles. Last January, on the other hand, the Executive raised the tax burden on recharging points, by charging a double rate to companies such as supermarkets or hotels that carry out this type of facilities.