Highlights: Those traveling in AC 1 may have to pay 30 rupees user fee

Half of the user fees may have to be paid even after completing the journey

Apart from platform tickets, visitor fees may also be paid.

new Delhi

Railways are preparing to collect user fees at major stations. This will be part of the train ticket. But user fees will not be equal for all passengers. Sources say that those traveling in AC coaches will have to pay higher user fees. Those traveling in AC 1 may have to pay Rs 30 as user fee. User fees will be lower for those traveling in AC2 and AC3, while for sleeper class passengers, it will be modest.

Sources told The Times of India that the minimum user fee would be Rs 10. The Railway Ministry is working on a proposal in this regard, which will soon be put in the cabinet for approval. According to sources, discussions are going on whether to collect the minimum user fees from non-reserved category and suburban rail passengers or keep them free from it.

VK Yadav, CEO and Chairman of the Railway Board, recently said that the common fees will not cause inconvenience to the users. Notification regarding user fees can be issued next month. Railways have fixed November 6 as the last date for accepting bids from private companies for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. User fees will be a way of guaranteeing revenue for these companies.

User will have to pay even after getting off the train!

According to the proposal made by the Railway Ministry for approval of the cabinet, according to the travel, the passenger will have to pay the user fees. Also, if you have left or taken someone to the railway station, then you may have to pay visitor fees in addition to the platform ticket.

The cash-strapped railway is planning to impose user fees on passengers to raise funds to redevelop 50 stations on PPP mode. According to the proposal, an amount equal to 50 percent of the user fee will be collected from the passengers who get off the train. Similarly, visitors who buy platform tickets will also be charged a visitor fee of Rs 10.