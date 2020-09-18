New Delhi The ban on passenger trains is gradually being lifted since the beginning of the lockdown. Now all types of transport in the country are being progressively started and in this series, the Railways has now announced to run 20 pairs of railway clone trains. These passenger trains will run from September 21 and advance reservation for them will start from September 18.

The reservation period for these trains will be of 10 days, and these trains will be in the fully reserved category. According to the information, Humsafar coaches will be installed in 18 of these 20 trains. On which routes the railways have given information about running these 20 trains, you can know them here.

Ahmedabad-Delhi-Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad

Ballia-Delhi-Ballia

Bengaluru-Danapur- Bengaluru

New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi

New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi

Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi

New Delhi – Saharsa – New Delhi

New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi

New Delhi-Rajgir-New Delhi

Delhi-Katihar-Delhi

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi

Secunderabad-Danapur-Secunderabad

New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri

Jayanagar-Amritsar-Jayanagar

Vasco-nizamuddin-vasco

Yeshwantpur-nizamuddin-yashwantpur

Surat-Chhapra-Surat

Bandra-Amritsar-Bandra

Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad

These trains will have a Jan Shatabdi train and its fare will also be equal to the Jan Shatabdi train. This train will run on the route between Delhi to Lucknow, which is a very busy route.

read this also