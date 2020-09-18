New Delhi The ban on passenger trains is gradually being lifted since the beginning of the lockdown. Now all types of transport in the country are being progressively started and in this series, the Railways has now announced to run 20 pairs of railway clone trains. These passenger trains will run from September 21 and advance reservation for them will start from September 18.
The reservation period for these trains will be of 10 days, and these trains will be in the fully reserved category. According to the information, Humsafar coaches will be installed in 18 of these 20 trains. On which routes the railways have given information about running these 20 trains, you can know them here.
Ahmedabad-Delhi-Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad
Ballia-Delhi-Ballia
Bengaluru-Danapur- Bengaluru
New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi
New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi
Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi
New Delhi – Saharsa – New Delhi
New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi
New Delhi-Rajgir-New Delhi
Delhi-Katihar-Delhi
Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi
Secunderabad-Danapur-Secunderabad
New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri
Jayanagar-Amritsar-Jayanagar
Vasco-nizamuddin-vasco
Yeshwantpur-nizamuddin-yashwantpur
Surat-Chhapra-Surat
Bandra-Amritsar-Bandra
Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad
These trains will have a Jan Shatabdi train and its fare will also be equal to the Jan Shatabdi train. This train will run on the route between Delhi to Lucknow, which is a very busy route.
