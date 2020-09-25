W.While Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn currently generally considers holiday trips abroad in autumn and winter to be unwise, the Federal Foreign Office is preparing the differentiation of its global corona travel warning: From October 1, the official concerns about travel to some countries could therefore be eliminated. The Federal Foreign Office is already dampening hopes that there will be many; the virus pandemic warnings are expected to remain in force for most countries. On Friday evening even more countries and regions were added: The federal government classified the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and the Austrian state of Tyrol as risk areas.

The travel warnings that relate to other reasons, such as crime, terrorist threats or other health hazards such as the Ebola epidemic, remain in place anyway and are then specifically identified for the respective countries.

The Federal Foreign Office’s crisis team, which had its hands full in the spring months after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, to bring back stranded German vacationers, young volunteers and workers from all parts of the world, is now editing the catalog of the new travel advice. The task is like a puzzle on a world scale. In a rough classification, there should be three different categories of countries in the future, depending on the current spread of the virus. The first category includes those countries that are considered to be unproblematic in view of the current corona situation and for which no travel warning should therefore be issued.

Little meaningful numbers in Africa

This group currently only includes the countries of the European Union and the Schengen area, i.e. also Norway, Switzerland and Great Britain, as well as currently Tunisia and Georgia. However, safety has long ceased to apply in general in those countries. The Federal Foreign Office takes over the marking of certain risk areas in these countries if the number of infected people in the regions concerned exceeds the rate of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Currently, the number of these high-risk areas is growing rapidly. On the website of the Federal Foreign Office, European states in which regions or countries are considered risk areas are marked with an asterisk. The crisis team receives the relevant data on the respective areas from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the Robert Koch Institute. The regional division for the individual countries relates to the largest administrative unit below the national level: In France these are the regions consisting of several departments, in Austria, as in Germany, the federal states. This explains why Vienna, as a federal state, was classified as a risk area last week after the number of infections there had increased, while the city of Innsbruck, located in the state of Tyrol, was not. Since Friday evening, there are now entire EU countries for which warnings apply.

The second category in the future travel warning list will be made up of those countries whose pandemic exposure remains below a risk threshold, but to which travel is only possible with obstacles. These include countries such as Australia, which have currently imposed an extensive travel ban on foreign tourists, or other countries that require foreigners to be quarantined for two weeks after entry. From October 1st, the third category consists of those countries in which numerous infections are currently being measured; Depending on the overview and size of the country concerned, a general or partial travel warning is issued for them.