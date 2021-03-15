Mallorca, the Germans’ favorite holiday island in the Mediterranean, is no longer a risk area. But that doesn’t mean that a “normal” vacation would be possible there again.

Munich – The travel warning has fallen: Germans can now go to Mallorca and back relatively easily. After returning home, there is no need for quarantine, nor is there a test requirement since the Robert Koch Institute decided on Friday (March 12, 2021) to remove all Balearic Islands from its risk list. The same applies to some regions on the Spanish mainland, parts of Portugal and Denmark, and the Bahamas.

Corona in Germany: Lauterbach advises against traveling at Easter

The Foreign Office has withdrawn its travel warning because of the lower number of infections, the incidence is now below 50 (Balearic Islands on Friday: 21.3) but the government continues to warn: “Unnecessary, tourist trips” to these areas should be avoided.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, for example, advises against holidays in Mallorca at Easter. “Travel should not be undertaken at Easter, especially no air travel,” said Lauterbach Rheinische Post from Monday.

Corona holiday at Easter: Mask is mandatory everywhere in Mallorca – no trace of normality

The fact that a Mallorca trip is currently not going normally starts with the outward journey. As before, you have to log on to the website of the Spanish Ministry of Health. It is forbidden to enter the country without a PCR test, this is checked at least on a random basis – anyone caught must pay up to 3000 euros, reports tagesschau.de.

You can’t even travel to Ibiza and Formentera yet. Those who have finally arrived have to come to terms with the fact that the mask has to be worn almost all the time. Whether on walks on the beach or in a restaurant, nothing works without a mask. The mask may only be left off when you are lying on the beach towel, drinking or eating something.

Corona: Run on the first flights – German rush on Mallorca begins immediately

After all, there are restaurants there again that you can visit and that even offer indoor spaces for visitors, even if only with 30 percent capacity. Outside, 50 percent occupancy applies, with a maximum of six people per table. Celebrations in discos or bars are still out of the question – these are still dense on Mallorca. Even more: there is curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., so strolling in the evening is impossible.

Nevertheless, there was cheering on Mallorca on Friday: the Germans are most welcome. The tourism industry, which represents 35 percent of income, collapsed by almost 90 percent in the Corona year 2020. The hope of normalcy remains high, and the first flights to the holiday island were booked out immediately, so that Eurowings via AFP announced that it would offer 300 additional flights at Easter. However, it will take a long time until a vacation like the one before Corona is really possible.