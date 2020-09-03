Gnz Spain is now a risk area. The Foreign Office expressly warns against all tourist trips to the most popular holiday destination for Germans. On Wednesday evening, the warning was also extended to the Canary Islands – the last Spanish region into which Germans were allowed to enter without a corona test on return. From October on, those returning to Spain are expected to have to be in quarantine for up to two weeks.

Tourism in the Canary Islands received the “last and final blow” from Germany, wrote the regional newspaper “Canarias7” on Thursday. “This is bad news and it will have a huge impact on our economy. Almost every second job depends on tourism, “said the Canarian Tourism Minister Yaiza Castilla about the German announcement that had been expected on the islands for days: For a week and a half, the Canary Islands had been above the limit of 50 cases, including Robert -Koch-Institut usually declares a region to be a risk area. Most recently there were 93 cases and 235 new infections on the islands within 24 hours. Up until a few weeks ago, people in the Canaries and the Balearic Islands had hoped to be spared the second corona wave that was just sweeping across Spain.

Within Spain, the two island groups had previously fought particularly successfully against the spread of the pandemic. In the spring, they largely sealed themselves off from the outside world, because the risks were known from the start: A German tourist on the Canary Island of La Gomera was the first corona case in all of Spain at the beginning of February. The second infected was a British vacationer on Mallorca.

Given the relatively low number of infected and dead people, politicians in the Canaries wanted to transform their islands into a kind of “laboratory” for the restart of vital tourism, on which more than a third of the islands’ economic output depends. But that won’t happen again this year.

More than 13 million tourists traveled to the Spanish Atlantic Islands last year – despite the bankruptcy of the travel agent Thomas Cook, which last autumn made it painfully clear how dependent it is on holidaymakers. According to the regional government, only a good three million arrived this year before the high season began in autumn.

Just over a month after the opening of the Spanish borders, the first serious setback came at the end of July when the British government introduced a quarantine obligation for returnees from Spain. The British are the largest group of holidaymakers on the Atlantic Islands. After that, France, Norway, Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium (with the exception of Tenerife) also imposed similar restrictions. The travel warning from Berlin, however, has a particularly serious impact, because last year the Germans made up the second largest group of foreign guests with 2.7 million holidaymakers. And since the British stayed away, they’ve become number one.

On Thursday, the German providers TUI and DER Touristik canceled their trips to the Canary Islands until mid-September for the time being. Numerous Germans had moved to the Atlantic islands after the travel warning for Mallorca. There the hoteliers fear that the occupancy of their houses will drop to 15 percent without the Germans. “Without tourists, many hotels that were open in summer in the hope of holding out until winter will have to close,” says President of the regional hotel and tourism association Feht, José María Mañaricua. “Now everything depends on us Canaries,” he warns, just like the tourism minister, who calls for everything to be done to bring the infection numbers back under control.

Possibly individual super spreader responsible

It cannot be ruled out that a single “super spreader” who entered from mainland Spain may have spread the virus in discos in the island’s capital, Las Palmas. At the beginning of August, Gran Canaria had 30 active corona cases, just one month later more than 3000 people were infected with the virus; that is almost half of all sick people on the archipelago. Only El Hierro and Lanzarote exceeded the RKI limit of 50 cases. The numbers from Fuerteventura, Tenerife and La Gomera are lower.

Tour operators and hoteliers do not want to give up hope that the numbers will be reduced so that the travel warning can be lifted again. How difficult this is is shown in the rest of Spain, where it has not yet been possible to stop the rapid spread of the virus. No other European country is suffering so much from the new corona wave. The number of new infections in the past 14 days was 231 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain on Thursday, while there are 21 in Germany and 101 in France. As in spring, the hardest hit is the Madrid region. More than 1300 new infections were registered there within 24 hours; that was more than in the whole of Germany in the same period.