Travel and vacation in 2021 could change due to the corona crisis. Which trends are already emerging.

The corona-Crisis * has a huge impact on the Vacation and Travel industry out.

and out. From the pandemic could get some new ones Travel trends surrender.

could get some new ones surrender. Corona news*: Everything Important to pandemic at a glance.

Frankfurt – finally out of the gray again Corona everyday life and go on vacation – that’s what many people want. A change of scenery, even if it is only brief, can at least pass the dreary period of lockdown a little out of our heads. But with the Travel planning In the year 2021 there is one thing above all: the fear of infection with the Coronavirus.

That is precisely why the trends are at the fore Vacation and travel in 2021 a completely different picture than in previous years – apart from the first one Corona year 2020. But what changes have you seen so far?

Corona: Holidays in 2021 are strongly linked to pandemic factors

An important point is the dependence of vacation planning on politics and infection rates. The Corona vaccination pass on summer vacation* play. With it, EU citizens should be able to prove that they have already had a vaccination behind them. It is still unclear exactly when the vaccination certificate will come. However, the EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”: “The proof should be usable by the beginning of summer, and the summer starts on June 1st. “

It is also currently unclear whether a Corona vaccination certificate actually the free one to travel within the EU. Vacation countries like Spain and Greece Again and again, vehemently demand that such a vaccination certificate should be combined with travel facilitation. Countries such as Iceland and Poland have already stipulated in their entry regulations that a ten-day quarantine is no longer required for vaccinated travelers. Other countries could follow this trend.

Corona pandemic: Holiday and travel trend in 2021 – Can travel agencies benefit?

The uncertainties that go hand in hand with the dependence on politics and the incidence of infections are causing another trend on vacation in 2021. “People are booking more in travel agencies instead of online portals so that they have a contact person in an emergency,” explains travel researcher Jürgen Schmude to the “editorial network Germany”. There are currently around 10,000 travel agencies in Germany.

Next Travel agencies However, a completely different trend is also emerging. So could too Package tours will get more and more visitors in 2021. These are usually booked directly with the tour operator. Many offers include free cancellation – which is an important point for many when choosing a trip in uncertain Corona times. Nevertheless, customers have to be careful when booking their vacation, because not every provider can withdraw shortly before departure.

Corona: New trends in means of transport for vacation and travel in 2021

The means of transport that people use to set out on their journey could also change in 2021. Ingo Burmester, CEO of “THE tourism“, Opposite the” Westfälischer Anzeiger “to:”Especially car trips* are in high demand. ”Not surprising, because too Corona times Above all, flexibility is required. In your own car this is of course higher than, for example, when flying.

The Germans’ favorite travel destinations: In 1991 In 2019 (applies to the main holiday trip of five days or more) Germany: 37.2 percent Germany: 26.0 percent Spain: 11.0 percent Spain: 12.7 percent Austria: 9.5 percent Italy: 8.7 percent Italy: 8.9 percent Turkey: 6.3 percent France: 5.0 percent Austria: 4.7 percent Source: Forschungsgemeinschaft Urlaub und Reisen eV: Reiseanalyse 1971, 1991, 2020, Kiel

At times when Vacationers: inside could also want to focus more on sustainability travel play an increasingly important role with the railways. The European Railways are currently investing more and more in an expansion. The Deutsche Bahn, together with the ÖBB, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and the French state-owned company SNCF, for example, intends to do the Night train connections in Europe expand again. Plans provide for connections between Zurich and Cologne to Amsterdam, as well as a route from Vienna via Munich to Paris.