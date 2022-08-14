Food prices rose 10%

The summer holidays will result in a real drain on Italians. The Codacons does the math and underlines how the price increases affect all expenditure items, from flights to ferries, pizza and ice cream. As for the transport, in the last month the consumer association points out that the rates of international air tickets have risen by + 160.2% on an annual basis, even by + 168.4% European flights (+ 26.9% domestic ones) ; ferry prices rose by 9.1%, gasoline increased by 10.5% and diesel by 20%.

Renting a car is prohibited: rental rates have increased by almost + 25% compared to 2021. An average of 16.6% more is spent on sleeping in hotels than in 2021, while a complete holiday package has risen on average by 5.7%.

Extremely expensive to eat: food prices have risen by 10% in the last month, while bars and restaurants have adjusted their price lists by an average of + 4.6% and + 4.8% respectively. Not even pizza and ice cream are saved: a dinner in a pizzeria costs 5.4% more, ice cream parlors and pastry shops have raised their prices by 5%.

Culture is also more expensive: visiting museums and historical monuments costs an average of 3.6% more. “The 2022 summer holidays will be a drain on Italians, and those who leave will have to put their hands on their wallets by spending significantly more than last year – says the president Carlo Rienzi – Just think that according to Codacons estimates the cost of a 10 days, including expenses for travel, overnight stays, food and services, will go from an average of 996 euros per person in 2021 to around 1,195 euros in 2022, with an increase that could reach 199 euros per capita “.

