According to figures from Colombian Migration, in the last 10 years more than 10 million Colombians have visited the United States, making this the one of the favorite destinations when making international trips.

Among the most popular cities to visit are Miami and New York. Depending on the type of trip and the budget, both cities offer tourists sites of interest, both free and paid.

Find out which of the two cities best suits your travel plan taking into account costs in flights, lodging and attractions.

How much does it cost to travel to Miami from Colombia?

If your plan is to visit Miami in low season, You can find flights from $947,000 (roundtrip). On the other hand, in high season the same routes will have an average cost of $1,924,000).

Remember that costs may increase due to your luggage needs.

The cost of lodging may vary according to the area. The further from the center, the cheaper. Prices start from $370,000, in three-star hotels, to luxurious rooms, in five-star hotels, for $3,500,000 a night.

There is also an apartment rental option for $282,000.

As for public transport, the city has buses, trolley and train. The bus system connects the Miami Beach area to the city center, it even has routes that operate 24 hours a day.

If you buy a single ticket, the value will be 2.25 dollars ($9,243, in Colombian pesos). Passes can also be purchased for one day, seven days and even 30 days. The Miami subway runs through areas like Brickell, Coconut Grove, Vizcaya and DowntownIt also has a line that connects to the airport and its price is the same as the bus.

The city has a free trolley that travels through the areas of South Beach, Middle Beach, Collins and North Beach. Similarly, andhe metromover is a rail car system that runs through downtown Miami and it’s also free.



Among the free activities offered by the city are: visit iconic neighborhoods such as Little Havana, Botanical Park, Wynwood Walls and of course, the beach.

Some common paying activities among tourists include a cruise through the celebrity mansions (from $128,000 Colombian pesos), visit the Everglades wetlands (from $205,000) and admission to the aquarium (from $228,000).

How much does it cost to travel to New York from Colombia?

Direct flights in low season are around $2,500,000 (round trip), while with stopovers they have an average cost of $1,385,000. On the other hand, to travel in high season with a direct flight, the price is $4,000,000 (round trip), while with scale the value is $2,900,000.

The closer the accommodation is to the city center, the more expensive it will be. However, rooms can be found from $300,000 in sectors like Queens, which is 20 minutes from Manhattan by taxi and 45 by subway.

If you are looking for lodging in the center of the city, the costs start from $557,000, in a hostel, up to $1,200,000, in a hotel, for one night.

The most common way to get around is the subway, a single ride costs $2.75 ($11,300). There is also the option of a card MetroCard for 7 days that costs 33 dollars ($135,000).

Free activities you can do in New York include: Central Park, Dumbo, Brooklyn Bridge, Ferry to Staten Island, 9/11 memorial, World Trade Center.

Some of the most recommended paid activities are: viewpoint Edge (from $178,000), Statue of Liberty (from $130,000)Museum of Modern Art (from $107,000), Museum of Natural History (from $119,000) and Empire State Building (from $205,000).