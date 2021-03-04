If during the pandemic the phrase crossed your mind ‘Stop the world, I’m getting off’, falsely attributed to Mafalda, maybe this could be your chance to do it. The Japanese billionaire 45 years Yusaku maezawa just announced that you are looking for eight people who accompany him to the moon as members of the crew of the ‘dearMoon’ project, with which he intends to become the first space tourist.

In 2018, Maezawa, CEO of Zozo, Japan’s largest online fashion retail business, bought all available seats aboard the ‘Starship’ rocket being developed by the Elon Musk SpaceX.

#MoonpassengerI am the organizer of the @dearmoonproject, the first civilian lunar orbital mission. I will travel on Starship, a rocket currently being developed by @ elonmusk’s @spaceX scheduled to launch in 2023. Learn more from https://t.co/WDISCV1wiw pic.twitter.com/G51qFeAybb— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ ) February 25, 2021

Known as MZ, it is the number 23 of the 50 richest according to Forbes magazine, He has proposed to find eight people around the world to live this unique experience with him and with all expenses paid.

The trip, the first civil mission to the moon planned, is scheduled to take place in 2023 and it will last a week.

As Elon Musk explained in the special statement they have made to announce the search for candidates, they will go beyond the Moon, so they will go further than a human being has ever gone before.

How can I participate?



If your desire is to travel to the Moon and embark on this unprecedented expedition, you can. For this you have to access the ‘dearMoon’ website.

Sign up for the #dearMoon mission and get your very own personalized card! 🚀https: //t.co/qWoGPECoOf pic.twitter.com/ru2gDB1pFe— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 3, 2021

Once you fill in the form you will receive an email about the selection process.

The final selection will be before March 21st. An online interview will then be assigned to the assignment and, finally, at the end of May 2021, an final interview and a medical examination.

Which are the requirements?



Yusaku Maezawa is looking for artists from different parts of the world. For the billionaire “anyone who is doing something artistic can be called an artist.” Being such an ambiguous term, it has wanted to establish two essential requirements for those candidates who want to travel to the Moon:

Watch this video to learn more about the selection process. It also contains a special message from @elonmusk # dearMoon ↓ Check the full versionhttps: //t.co/i3ucR6BB44 pic.twitter.com/B3d8g0JvvP— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 2, 2021

1. «Whatever activity you do, by going into space, I hope you can expand its limits to help other people and society in general in some way. I want someone with that potential to participate. Are you satisfied with what you do now? By going into space, could you make something that is even better, even bigger? If that sounds like you, join me, ”Maezawa said in the video of the official project statement.

2. «Second, you have to be willing and able to support other crew members who share similar aspirations, ”Maezawa went on to explain.

The Spanish want to travel to the Moon



Since they made it public through the project’s official Twitter account, they have received more than 300,000 requests from 237 different countries. This is the top 10 countries from which applications have been received, among which Spain has made a name for itself:

1. India

2. United States

3. Japan

4. France

5. United Kingdom

6. Mexico

7. Spain

8. Canada

9. Turkey

10.Germany