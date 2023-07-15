Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10:22



The increasingly demanding Oriolan public is accustomed to seeing embassies where the show is served and forms an essential part of the Moorish and Christian entries, last night’s parade was much less warrior, but not without luxury and always profuse decoration. In this line, the Almohabenos Moors, proud ambassadors of this year and led by their valí José Germán Torres, made their triumphant walk, more than a battle with horsemen, fire and gunpowder, the very recreation of the virtues that the Andalusian culture left rooted in the very being of the city.

And it is that, between five centuries of Muslim presence, there were, of course, times of great splendor and beauty. Stages, often, that arise by chance in moments of military and political anxiety. This is how it happened to the noble Uryula. Halfway between the taifas of Murcia and Alicante, in this case it was benefited by an unprecedented splendor of the peninsular Islamic culture. A moment in the history of the Reconquista in which its castle and its villages became a refuge for the most prestigious artists and scholars of Islam. We are talking about the so-called ‘Wizara Isamiyah’.

With the Armengola and her escort at the head, the light step of the Almohaben Moors represented that glorious time with abundant pageantry, music and above all a lot of gardens. In this way, irrigation became, contrary to what the fire had been representing in previous embassies, the absolute protagonist of the parade, just as it undoubtedly represents the best legacy of Al-Andalus in the Vega Baja and with all the symbolic load that for the Muslim world has the liquid element, sign of purity and life.

This Saturday will be the Christian entrance, whose embassy falls this year on the troupe of the Knights of Santiago

Terraces transformed into orchards, waterwheels and overflowing ditches. Wits, all of them definitely of Islamic manufacture, represented on the lounge-carriage of a Moorish ambassador transmuted into emir of that Oriolan sultanate of letters. “We wanted our embassy to be inspired by Orihuela and our idiosyncrasies to be represented,” explained the man who yesterday became the fifth ambassador in the history of this troupe, who drinks from the very origins of the revival of the party back in 1975.

Apart from the large invoice, the Almohabenos stood out above all the Moorish groups due to their size. A total of 21 ranks served as an escort for Torres, mostly dressed in their white-gold suits. And it is that, according to these festive people, the pandemic has been followed by a barrage of requests to enroll in the hosts of this, the troupe of the bird that rests on the crescent, its unequivocal symbol.

This last aspect that has also been noted among the rest of the groups that paraded below. A representation of the Muslim side headed by the Egyptian Blacks, as a group that will have to organize the embassy this coming year, and which the Scorpion Moors closed as representatives of the Mohammedans in the last edition, the first after the covid.

With the castle in the hands of the followers of Allah, tomorrow it will be the turn of the Christian embassy to storm the square and the streets with another parade that is expected to be full and will be led by the Knights of Santiago and its commander Fernando López. Sunday will be the children’s parade and Monday, Bird Day, the people of Oriolan will say goodbye to their Reconquista festivities with the traditional parade of the Glorious Enseña del Oriol.