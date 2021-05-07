A few meters from the Río de la Plata, at the height of the Fishermen’s Club, a large well serves as the entrance to one of the most important infrastructure works that the City has: the relief tunnels of the Arroyo Maldonado. It is lowered into a basket hoisted by a large crane. At the bottom are dump trucks full of trash and sediment. And a group of workers entering one of the tunnels with a backhoe. Clarion accompanies them. The first impression inside one of these tunnels is a strong musty smell, which then softens. Chinstraps help.

The task they carry out was interrupted by the pandemic during 2020. Until now, it was decided to resume it despite the second wave, to avoid flooding due to the overflows of the stream that runs under the Juan B. Justo avenue.

For the water to flow without interference through these conduits and drain into the Río de la Plata, they have to be kept free of garbage and free of sediments.

To access the alleviating tunnels of the Maldonado stream, you have to go down to a large well built on the Costanera Norte, meters from the Río de la Plata. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

The Arroyo Maldonado begins in San Justo (La Matanza) and flows into the Río de la Plata. It was cased in 1929, but with the growth of the City that reliever was insufficient. And for decades, the stream was the martyrdom of thousands of families who lived in the vicinity of Avenida Juan B. Justo: when it rained a lot, overflowed.

The solution came with the construction of two tunnels, a short one, 4.5 kilometers and 6.9 meters in diameter, and another long, 9.8 km. Inaugurated in 2012, both run parallel to the stream and allow increasing its drainage capacity.

The Maldonado stream tunnels must be kept free of trash and sediment so that rainwater can run off without interference. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Every time a team from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Public Space and Urban Hygiene immerses themselves in this task, they find surprising things in the tunnels.

The typical appears, such as cans, bottles, bags and wrappers for cookies, snacks and sweets, among other products. But they even found next-generation cell phones, remote controls, lamps, and small electrical appliances, such as radios. Among the most common are the pieces of Styrofoam and plastic, a lot of plastic.

From a soda can to a remote control, this Friday’s findings in the Maldonado creek spillways. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Before starting the cleaning, they close the gates at both ends of the tunnels, which then they are emptied with very powerful pumps.

Once they are without water, the operators enter and walk every inch of the ducts, because cleaning is manual.

At first, there is a strong musty smell, but then the smell gets used to it. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

With backhoes, operators they collect trash and sediment found at the base. This sediment is mainly composed of mud and remains of works, for that reason stones and rubble are seen.

The waste are placed in dump trucks like those used on construction sites. Finally, these dump trucks are pulled to the surface.

Trash and sediment are removed with a backhoe. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

At this moment they are cleaning the short reliever, which was born in Niceto Vega and Juan B. Justo. The task requires between 12 and 15 work days. The feature, whose cleaning would be carried out next, begins in Galicia and Juan B. Justo. Both flow into the Río de la Plata, between the Fishermen’s Club and Punta Carrasco.

According to the calculations of the Ministry of Public Space and Urban Hygiene, they will extract about 500 m3 of sediment, which is equivalent to about 100 full dump trucks.

The spouts of the Maldonado stream flow into the Río de la Plata, at the height of the Fishermen’s Club. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

It is calculated that 50% of the collected material contains recyclable materials (bags, foam, PET, etc). Those elements that can be cleaned are sent to the “El Ceibo” Cooperative to classify and reuse them.

“The material that is recovered is already committed to be delivered to our cooperative. From the sinks and sewers we receive around 600 kilos of PET every month “, Cristina Lescano details, while observing the tunnel cleaning process.

Every month 600 kilos of PET are removed from the Maldonado stream. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

“We are carrying out these cleaning tasks to improve the arrival of water to the river. But this is a work that begins on the surface, with the cleaning of almost 30 thousand sewers. Every paper, wrapper, bag and glass that ends up in the street ends up in these tunnels. That is why it is important to remember that the river begins in the public space, “said Clara Muzzio, the city’s Minister of Public Space.

The waste that they remove from the Maldonado stream is what people dump on the street and end up in the sewers. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

But for them to fulfill their function they must be kept unobstructed. “Complying with the periodic cleaning of the Maldonado allows us to avoid the accumulation of water and waste in the tunnels so that the City does not flood”, explains the Chief of Cabinet of the Buenos Aires Government, Felipe Miguel.

The history of the Maldonado stream

.The Maldonado stream has an extension of 21.30 kilometers. Born in San Justo (La Matanza), near the corner of Mármol and Coronel Lynch.

In the City, the stream runs under Avenida Juan B. Justo and crosses 10 neighborhoods: Versalles, Liniers, Villa Luro, Vélez Sarsfield, Floresta, Villa Santa Rita, Villa Miter, Caballito, Villa Crespo and Palermo.

In other times, a good part of its trajectory ran through areas that were considered the outskirts of the city. It is that at the end of the 1800, the old radius was the only urban area of ​​Buenos Aires.

But the City began to grow and the stream became a waste dump, dangerous and polluting for the families living around it.

Juan B. Justo y Camargo, after a rain in February 2008. The area was flooded by the overflows of the Maldonado stream. Photo David Fernández

With the need to resolve a sanitary issue, in the 1920s a debate began to determine what would happen to this stream. The possibility of converting it into a navigable canal or for it to be channeled, but without a roof, in the open air was studied. Finally progress was made with the idea of ​​tubing it and the works began in 1929.

There are two other important streams that run through a good part of the City; They are the Vega and the Medrano. Like the Maldonado, its waters drain towards the Río de la Plata.

The City’s pluvial system has an underground route of 840 kilometers of tunnels. Every sump, culvert and cover seen on the streets dumps rainwater into these tunnels.

