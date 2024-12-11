There are few plans more fun than going out to eat fondue or one raclette group. Many of us like this invention of French-Swiss cuisine and even more so when these dates arrive when we feel like warm plans. If you still don’t know what I’m talking about, it consists of dip bread or meat in a bowl of melted cheeseor in the case of the raclette, Melt the cheese with a small spatula and scrape it over the accompaniment. It sounds good, so if you are a cheese loverwrite down these options and enjoy ‘sinking your bread’ like in an authentic Swiss cabin without the need to leave the city.

Tell’s fondue

A classic in the capital. With an atmosphere very similar to a typical Swiss cabin, this restaurant offers all types of fondue. From the most typical, to its most original versionssuch as cheese with truffle, with herbs or with curry.

And although you come here to try their traditional fondue, they also have raclette in case you are more of a scratcher than a wetter. As a general rule, it is served accompanied by potatoes, bread, sausages, apple, onions and pickles. Quite a delicacy.

Location: Divino Pastor Street, 12

Marconi Cabin

The place could not be more idyllic and it is a glass cabin located in La Moraleja, surrounded by pine trees and vegetation. Such is the atmosphere that it is not even necessary for there to be a fireplace, as the place is very cozy.

For years, Cabaña Marconi has won the hearts of many Madrid residents and the reason is none other than its famous cheese fondues and raclettes accompanied by roast potatoes and salchichón.

Location: Camino del Cura, 233. Alcobendas

The Swiss chalet

In a genuinely Swiss atmosphere, hence its name, this place is perfect to go with family, children and friends. It is a wooden cabin in which their specialty is fondues and raclette, so none of them disappoint.

In addition, it has a wide variety of starters to enjoy before the cheese itself, such as homemade foie or marinated salmon salad.

Location: Highway from Madrid to Burgos, Km.14 28108 Alcobendas, Madrid

The Franchuteria

The best of this cozy tavern the thing is It is also a store of 100% handmade products, so it is ideal to buy those cheeses that you fall in love with. It is located in the center of Madrid, without a doubt, it is the place par excellence for cheese lovers.

Also enjoying a good glass of wine accompanied by a cheese board is a real pleasure on your terrace, especially when it’s sunny. One of the most special proposals in the capital.

Location: Calle de Vallehermoso, 52