In Murmansk, on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, travel to the memorial complex “To the Defenders of the Soviet Arctic during the Great Patriotic War” will be limited. This is reported by the city administration.

“On June 22, 2023, it is planned to introduce temporary restrictions on movement, stopping and parking of all types of vehicles on the way to the memorial complex “Defender of the Soviet Arctic during the Great Patriotic War,” the authorities said in a statement.

The restriction will be in effect from midnight to 4:00 pm. It will not apply to special vehicles and transport of participants in the event, clarifies the news agency “B-port”.

The memorial “To the Defenders of the Soviet Arctic during the Great Patriotic War” was opened on October 19, 1974. The ceremony was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops in the Arctic, it was attended not only by Murmansk residents, but also by guests from Leningrad, Karelia, Arkhangelsk, delegations from Finland and Norway, according to the website of the Murmansk Regional Duma.

The height of the monument is 42 m. According to the architectural design, “Alyosha” should be visible from almost anywhere in Murmansk.