Guédiguian films his social genre films in the l’Estaque district of Marseille

What I miss most, in this pandemic, is not visiting exotic destinations, but those trips, inside and outside of Spain, that revealed something unexpected to me. Five years ago, for example, I visited Marseille: among the many attractions of the city, I was particularly interested in the neighborhood of l’Estaque, where filmmaker Robert Guédiguian, along with his tro