The trend word “hygge” means something like “cosy, warm atmosphere”. It comes from Denmark. Why not go there for a hygge holiday?

Bremen/Copenhagen – When choosing a holiday destination, German tourists ask themselves how far they should go. Sometimes you don’t have to drive or fly that many kilometers to find a nice travel destination. Because Germany’s neighboring countries also have a lot of sights to offer – like Denmark.

Holidays in Denmark: Travel tips from A to Z for beautiful days in Germany’s neighboring country

A for “Arrival”: With the Deutsche Bahn super saver fare, you can take a five-hour direct connection from Hamburg Central Station to Copenhagen. And you can also get to Denmark from Germany by car or plane.

K like “Copenhagen”: The amusement park Tivoli, the little mermaid and the alternative housing development Christiania are just a few of the points that Denmark’s capital Copenhagen has to offer. Why not cool down in the harbor swimming pool? Or stroll through the second longest pedestrian street in Europe?

Stars without light pollution: There is a Dark Sky Park in Denmark

N for “Reach for the stars”: In the Dark Sky Park Møn in Stege, southern Denmark, you can observe the stars particularly well. There is a night sky there that is completely free of light pollution. Especially in late summer, the Milky Way is visible in all its glory.

A paradise for surfers: Klitmøller – Denmark’s Hawaii

S for “surfing”: If you think you need the Caribbean for surfing, you are far from it. Denmark scores with a high level of wind security, impressive waves and is not yet overcrowded. Klitmøller, a village of 800 on the north end of the west coast, has become so popular with surfers that it’s been dubbed ‘Cold Hawaii’. Whether windsurfing, kite surfing or surfing – water sports enthusiasts get their money’s worth here.

Ü as in “overnight accommodation”: If you are looking for unusual accommodation, you will also find what you are looking for in our neighboring country Denmark: Have you ever slept in a lighthouse? It is possible at Camp Møns Klint on the island of Møns. Or how about spending the nights on a covered wagon? This active holiday can be realized on the Danish island of Funen. The provider Sydfyns Heste- og Prærievognsudlejning provides two horses in addition to the wagon, which sleeps five people.

Beach fun in Denmark: Holidays under palm trees are also possible

W for “water”: If you’re looking for a beach holiday, you might find what you’re looking for in this selection: Søndervig Beach is on the North Sea and close to the towns of Hvide Sande and Ringkøbing. In 2014 he was recognized by readers of the newspaper Berlingske Voted the best beach in Denmark. Blåvand Beach is also on the North Sea. However, it differs from a typical North Sea beach in that there is almost no difference between high and low tide. In addition, the water here is very shallow far out into the sea. This makes Blåvand Beach very child-friendly. Those who like holidays under palm trees will also find what they are looking for in Denmark: Denmark’s only Palm Beach is in Frederikshavn in North Jutland. Here you can build sand castles under palm trees, play beach volleyball or just relax.

Z for “Magician”: Making your own magic wand, brewing magic potions or stroking a dragon: Anyone who gets their eyes shining when they hear these keywords should not miss the “Magiske Dage Odense”. For a few days in October, the big city of Odense on Funen is all about magic. But Odense also has a lot to offer apart from the festival: For example, you can visit the Hans Christian Andersen House in the birthplace of the famous poet. Or the Funen Village, an open-air museum where you can experience Denmark in the 18th and 19th centuries. (lea)