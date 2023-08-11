Travel tickets | Buying a season ticket for a child is a confusing task – “We are trying to find a solution to the matter”, answers HSL

The path of many school children began this week with public transport. However, in the digital age, getting a season ticket has not been made particularly easy.

To the bus, hopping on a train, metro or tram is usually quite easy. On the other hand, getting a ticket in the digital age is not always as straightforward. It was noticed this week, among others, by the Strategy and Research Director of the Ministry of Finance Olli Kärkkäinenwhose school-aged child would have needed a continuous season ticket for HSL’s application.

Kärkkäinen talked about the difficulty of ordering a ticket on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

Kärkkäinen wrote in the message service X like this:

“Ordering an HSL season ticket for a child as a challenge at the start of everyday life: the HSL application requires a strong identification from the child → Obtaining the Bank’s e-identification for the child requires a visit to the branch → visiting the branch requires an appointment → all free times are in the middle of weekdays”

Fast forward was planning to buy a season ticket for the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) app so that he could travel to school by train. Previously, the family had bought individual one-time tickets for the child.

For the season ticket of the application, the child needed bank credentials, which the family had acquired well in advance. However, buying a ticket was left until the very last day before the start of school.

“Then we logged into the service and tried to buy a ticket, but buying a ticket required strong identification,” Kärkkäinen tells HS.

Kärkkäinen decided to get the e-identification needed for strong identification from the bank. For that, a passport or identity card was needed – and to Kärkkäinen’s surprise, a visit to a bank branch as well.

“The next convenient times for the office in our region were a couple of weeks away. Even before that, there were daytime hours, but then the child is at school and the adults are at work,” says Kärkkäinen.

“Fortunately, the passport already existed,” says Kärkkäinen.

Season ticket therefore, the acquisition was moved forward by a few weeks. This means, among other things, increased costs, as single tickets are more expensive than regular season tickets.

“Buying an individual ticket is also easier for the child to forget.”

Kärkkäinen understands well why ordering a ticket requires strong identification, after all, the children’s ticket is personal and its reduced price is tied to age and place of residence.

The same is confirmed by HSL’s information designer Saana Lehtinen. Buying a ticket for HSL’s application requires a strong identification in order to be able to buy a ticket at a reduced price.

“That’s why, for example, an adult can’t log in with their own credentials to buy a ticket for a child,” says Lehtinen.

There has been some feedback to HSL’s customer service about buying a ticket on behalf of a child, Lehtinen says.

“We have identified the problem. The aim is to find a solution to the matter in some time frame”, says Lehtinen.

You can also buy a physical travel card for your child, where you can load a continuous season ticket, Lehtinen reminds. Travel cards can be obtained from HSL’s customer service point.

The customer should be prepared to wait a little while at the customer service desk.

“There can be some congestion there after school starts,” says Lehtinen.

Case reminded the Kärkkäinen family that working in the digital world is not always very easy.

“Now this brought a few extra twists to the start of everyday life. If I had known this, we would have been on the move with the matter a little earlier,” says Kärkkäinen.