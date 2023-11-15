Travel tickets | Alina Sorjose had a train ticket, but her phone ran out of battery during the trip – VR refuses to cancel the monitoring fee

Alina Sorjose, who lives in Järvenpää, ran out of battery on her phone during the train journey, so she received a monitoring fee from the VR conductor. Sorjonen has tried to get the payment canceled, but to no avail. HSL practices differ from VR.

Järvenpääläinen Alina Sorjonen was traveling home to Järvenpää by train in the beginning of October, when in the middle of the journey he got into a difficult situation.

It was an R train operated by VR, where you can also travel with a Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) travel ticket. Sorjos found one, but unfortunately his phone had run out of battery.

At Tikkurila, the VR conductor came to check the tickets and ordered Sorjose to pay an 80-euro inspection fee.

“I had run along the carriages and asked my fellow passengers for a charging cable, but I couldn’t find one in time,” says Sorjonen.

However, he assumed that since he actually had a valid ticket at the time of the trip, the control fee could be canceled afterwards. For example, the traffic in the Helsinki region (HSL) practices is that the inspection fee given to a customer with a season ticket due to a dead battery can be canceled later.

Sorjonen began to investigate the matter and sent a message to VR about the case. It was reported from there that the invoicing of monitoring fees has been outsourced to the debt collection company Uuva.

Uuva, on the other hand, replied to Sorjose that VR will take care of the matter. He contacted VR again, which this time told him to contact HSL, who sold the ticket.

From there, Sorjose was told that the inspection fee could be canceled if it had been ordered by the HSL ticket inspector. However, since it was a payment ordered by the VR conductor, HSL could not do anything about it.

HS has seen the exchange of messages between Sorjonen and VR.

“I have been bounced from one place to another and it has remained unclear who is ultimately responsible for this. It’s strange that the customer gets caught in a vicious circle and the only option seems to be to pay the monitoring fee,” says Sorjonen.

“At least I got a reflector from HSL as a consolation.”

We asked VR’s commuter service manager From Mikael Punkwhy Sorjonen’s supervision fee could not be canceled, even though the ticket has actually been valid.

Punkki does not comment on the individual case, but states that according to VR’s travel conditions, the passenger must be able to show the train staff a valid ticket.

“The supervision fee is imposed if the passenger does not have a valid travel ticket to present at the ticket inspection. The payment will not be canceled afterwards”, Punkki states.

This is where VR’s practice differs from HSL’s practice.

According to Punk, the control fee will not be refunded even if the customer can subsequently prove that the ticket was valid during the trip. It remains a mystery why this was not told to Sorjose after he contacted VR’s customer service.

Punkki does not want to comment in more detail on how many cases come to VR’s attention each year, where the customer is given a monitoring fee because the phone’s battery runs out.

Sorjonen finally decided not to pay the 80 euro monitoring fee and file a complaint with Uuva. Now more than a month has passed since the payment was ordered and the matter still hasn’t progressed one way or the other.

Sorjonen himself is currently studying customer experience development at Aalto University and, overall, considers VR’s communication to be very poorly functioning from the customer’s point of view.

“Charging points could also be added to old commuter trains, if there is no way to cancel the supervision fee given when the battery runs out,” he states.