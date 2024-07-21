Travel | The consequences of Helsinki’s hotel boom are already visible: There are not enough passengers for all hotels

Traveling|The occupancy rate of hotels in Helsinki is lower than in other Nordic capitals.

Helsinki the consequences of the sharply increased hotel business are already visible: there are not enough passengers to fill all the hotels.

In the last year, four big hotels have opened in the center of Helsinki alone: ​​the hyper-luxury Maria, the Hotel Mestari, the Radisson Red of Kaisaniemi Park and the Grand Hansa in the very heart of it.