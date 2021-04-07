A.rezu Weitholz himself called “Almost Alaska” a story and let it go. Is that detrimental to business? Hopefully not, it would be a shame about the book. Everyone knows that anything that is not called “novel” sells worse; so you write it on it just to be on the safe side. In addition to the economic aspect, there is the ambition, which also lets the unskilled say: “I can do that too”, so that the novelists are joined by people, actors or journalists who also have something to do with language or writing and mostly also a forum but for whom this is not enough. The fact that there are no really clear-cut, generally recognized criteria for a novel may have further promoted the belief that in this area one can actually do what one wants, but can not necessarily. The most concise definition was provided by Thomas Mann ex negativo a good seventy years ago, to whom it seemed “as if in the field of the novel today only that which is no longer a novel comes into consideration”.

So if Arezu Weitholz’s story is not a novel, is it, following Thomas Mann, even more a novel? In any case, you have had slimmer ones in your fingers. Unlike Wilhelm Raabe’s “Stopfkuchen”, it is a sea story, but not a murder story. The ship, with an average of sixty-year-old passengers, sets off from South Greenland and travels through the Canadian Arctic towards Alaska, which, as the adverb in the title suggests, is not reached. So a polar expedition that isn’t really, like a novel that isn’t? The irony of futility, marked without any rhetorical effort, obeys the stylistic principle of lacony, which is practiced here in a way that can be called masterly.

Arezu Weitholz, who grew up in the North German Plain, is an experienced journalist, wrote original music reviews and travel reports, wrote texts for Herbert Grönemeyer, Udo Lindenberg, Die Toten Hosen and 2raumwohnung and has traveled around the world a lot. Their origins, in the form of a slightly rough, not exactly talkative mentality, and their professionalism have allowed them to develop a condensed narrative style. That’s why she doesn’t even need to write a novel, even if it can be shorter. 25 years ago David Foster Wallace showed that it can be even shorter; he made the prototype for the contemporary ship or cruise report, so to speak; only that “Terribly amusing – but in the future without me” is not nearly as pointed as the present here, in its complacent urge to communicate, sometimes even quite boring and overall probably a little too highly acclaimed by a literary criticism, his long sentences.

Flatland specialties

After her sensitive debut novel “When the night is quietest” (2012) with her witty, slag-free fish poems (2017), Arezu Weitholz has proven her versatility and has now found a level of security and sovereignty for which it has received respectful praise there are not many examples in contemporary literature. Her new book can best be compared with late Kempowski novels such as “Last Greetings” (2003) and, above all, “Mark und Bein” (1992), this long story, which was criminally neglected at the time, about a journalist who was commissioned by a car company East Prussia and thus into its own and into the German past. You can make out a not even bigger brother of “Almost Alaska” here. The fact that there is “a lot of area” somewhere or the urgent advice “don’t go there” are, in such a word order, flatland specialties that Kempowski has developed for contemporary fiction.