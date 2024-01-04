Raymond Mens' political travel program through America may possibly go ahead after all. Talpa, where the America expert is under contract, saw no point in the format in which he would make a documentary series with Johan Derksen towards the elections at the end of this year. PowNed is interested. With Rutger Castricum instead of De Snor.
Dennis Jansen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Travel #show #Raymond #Mens #Rutger #Castricum #Johan #Derksen
Leave a Reply