The government’s decision to increase travel advice for some countries outside the EU has hit the travel industry completely wrong. The ANVR finds it incomprehensible that this ‘new phenomenon’ is being combated with ‘old measures’, especially now that the clinical picture of the omikron variant is milder.











In view of the rapidly increasing number of infections in various countries, the government has tightened travel advice for twelve countries outside the EU. These include Turkey, Tunisia, Costa Rica and Suriname. They are seen as very high-risk areas.

Travelers who travel to the Netherlands from those countries and who have not had a booster shot are required to be quarantined. In addition, everyone must be able to hand over a negative corona test on arrival, including those who have been boosted.

The ANVR finds the increase incomprehensible. According to chairman Frank Oostdam, many other countries are scaling down measures and want the status of the traveler to be decisive instead of the number of infections at destinations. See also Reader opinion Only the douppar will be removed from the results list

“The understanding of our travel companies, which have not been carrying out trips to destinations outside the EU for almost two years because of the negative travel advice from the government, is now hard to find,” says Oostdam. He points to all kinds of studies that show that the less sickly omikron is everywhere, so it makes no sense to impose travel restrictions.

‘Orange’

The travel sector has been urging the government for some time to relax travel advice for all countries outside the EU. Today, much of the world is still colored orange (‘don’t travel unless necessary’). Although the government is sticking to this and is now even increasing the amount, the trade association ANVR is hopeful that the cabinet will make more relaxation at a next press conference. “It has to be done, because there is no reason not to,” warns Oostdam.

He also urges the government to allow booster shots for young people. In several countries it is a requirement to visit a museum or restaurant, for example. The fact that this is not yet possible could ruin school and study trips in particular. According to the ANVR, young people should be able to choose whether or not to get a booster shot. See also Argentino Martín Benítez closes with Grêmio - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

