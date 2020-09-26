Travel Right on the eastern border of Finland is a strip of fabulous Viena, where you can follow the poets and the Kalevala

Not all idyllic poetry villages in Viena Karelia are located on the Russian side, but in Finland you can also follow in the footsteps of poets and Elias Lönnrot. However, on the way from Kajaani to the eastern border, the best is nature.

If now there would be no corona pandemic, I would travel my favorite landscapes to Russia in Viena Karelia.

I would bring at least butter, coffee and lump sugar (Sirkku, not Pulmu). Those snacks make the grandmothers of the host happy.

In Viena, the villages are beautiful and wilted, the ponds hot, the fish small and spiky but guaranteed fresh. They are lifted onto plates almost directly from the adjacent lake and served to guests with a warm smile.

Such a modest way of life and an ethnographic idyll can still be found on the Russian side of Viena Karelia, but few know that there are also three Viennese villages in Finland, right next to the border: Kuivajärvi, Hietajärvi and Rimpi.

The Viennese villages in Finland also have their own route, which is called Ontrei Malinen’s kantele. Se is intended for self-employed tourists to Kainuu and Viena.

The road of poetry and boundary The intersecting tourist route was designed by Juminkeko, which is the center of the Kalevala and Karelian culture in Kuhmo. Its website juminkeko.fi provides information on destinations and services along the route.

In the past, poetry collectors and Karelians folded the sky between the Gulf of Bothnia and the White Sea on foot and by boat for a week, just to get to Vienna to preserve folklore.

There are various hiking trails in the vicinity of Vienalaiskylä – also the Vienanreitti, which is popular with poetry collectors and leaves from Jängänkylä.­

For example, a district doctor from Kajaani Elias lönnrot flashed his journey whenever the employer ‘s eyes avoided and compiled the Finnish national epic from the poetic stories he heard.

The greater part The Kalevala has been collected from villages belonging to the Vienna cultural district, as they received by far the most verses. The Viennese villages thus have a brave past behind them.

Free We might not know Lönnrot as a poet Ontrei from Malis nothing, so the journey towards the Viennese villages begins in Kajaani.

Lönnrot gathered The Kalevala first edition, ie The Old Kalevala in 1835 While living in the Hövelö croft in Paltaniemi. Later in the same yard was born Eino Leino, so poetry was in the air.

There are only a couple of buildings left from Hövel, none of Lönnrot’s many townhouses. Of course, the statue of the landmark can be found near the ruins of Kajaani Castle.

“ Arriving in Kuivajärvi, it feels like you have come home.

Next the stage is Sotkamo, surrounded by dangers and waterways, where you can find nature and experiences for many tastes.

A lot of nature poems have been collected from the heart of Sotkamo, where already Sakari Topelius the parent concluded it was a great place. Topelius became interested in folk poems as early as the early 19th century and toured Kainuu to sing and vaccinate people.

He did not visit Vienna – instead, he invited Karelian merchants, who delivered the poems directly to the front door.

Passenger traders have thus been influenced by the enthusiasm of the people and The Kalevala birth, which is worth remembering at Kuhmo Market Square Bag carrierby the statue.

Risto Saalasti’s Bag Carrier statue in Kuhmo. Goods and influences, such as folk poems, spread from one region to another along with Karelian transit traders.­

Objects bought from retailers can be marveled at at the Sotkamo Magazine Museum.

In Kuhmo the roots of Finnish culture and identity meet fascinatingly. In addition to the Winter War Museum, there is an information center maintained by the Juminkeko Foundation, from where Vienan visitors go to get a spiritual lunch for the “root journey”.

In Kuhmo, the sacred animal of the Kalevala world can be safely encountered in Petola, a nature center specializing in large carnivores.

In the car, of course, travel music plays Laura Huovinen album Lake Kuivajärvi, whose delicate traditional songs create an atmosphere. Laura Huovinen has dedicated her album to her grandfather Mikko Huovinenwho has guided him to sing poetry.

Laura Huovinen played and sang at her family’s memorial three years ago at the unveiling of her album Kuivajärvi. The felts are descended from Toarie and Lari Huovinen, who founded the village in the late 18th century.­

Road turns to the north and on both sides of it are the sights of the Viennese village of Rimmi: the houses of Uljaska and Juortana, the cemetery, the watermill and the “Gold Well” or spring.

According to the tradition of the village of Rimmi, he who eats a frog from a spring gets a gold treasure from there. Today, the source is located in the border zone and requires the permission of the Border Guard.

There are only a couple of historic buildings left in Rim. The first and most famous inhabitant of the village was “Rimmin Uljaska”, which Akseli Gallén-Kallela used Väinämöinen as a model in his paintings. There are no art models in today’s Rim, nor are there any inhabitants.

Other Viennese villages, ie Lake Kuiva and Lake Hietajärvi, are still inhabited, but there are no old residential houses with a Viennese tradition. The Finnish military patrol burned down the buildings during the retreat phase of the Continuation War, and after the war they were no longer built in the Viennese style, as only type houses were compensated.

“ Nature is definitely the most significant attraction in the Viennese villages in Finland.

However, there are a couple of newer houses built according to the Viennese tradition, such as the Hietajärvi traditional house. Next to it lived the last master of Viennese poetry in Finland, Jussi Huovinen, which switched to import terms three years ago.

In On Lake Kuivajärvi it ​​feels like you have come home. It may be due to a landscape that is actually a pretty ordinary Finnish landscape with forests and lakes, but it still feels like I lived here sometime generations ago. This could be called the soul landscape.

In Kuivajärvi, the first to step against a dog carrying a mythical Kalevala object is the jawbone of a pike.

Tapio Huovinen and his wife live in his birthplace in Hietajärvi rather than in Ämmänsaari by the services. Jörö Huovinen will follow the former border guard in “Huovinen village”.­

Otherwise, the Viennese way of life can be seen mainly in small details: hand-decorated in places, buildings on the headboards and in tombstones in wind places.

Families with children have echoed, school and even the store closed days ago. In Kuiva and Hietajärvi, retirement days are celebrated or people visit the city to cottage, berry picking, fishing and hunting.

All this is also done by tourists: they head to nature and hiking trails, for example to the Saarisuo nature trail. Along the eight-kilometer-long trail there are magnificent marsh and forest landscapes, campfire sites and sheds.

The traditional decorative cut or headboard of the Vienalaistalo depicts a person’s living conditions: atrain spikes, rye shoulder, the sun and the mortar.­

You can stay in the village either at the former border guard station or Domna pub.

The Viennese villages in Finland are surrounded by the barren Kainuu wilderness with its cloth forests, lakes and bogs.­

Nature is definitely the most significant attraction in the Viennese villages in Finland.

There is also a charming tsasouna, the traditional house of Hietajärvi, the Domnan pirtti and two Kalmosaari, the older of which has been left on the Russian side.

Built in 1964 and named after the poet Domna Huovinen, the Domnan Bath follows the traditional building style.­

There is a third Orthodox nature cemetery, sculpted by Jussi Huovinen Passenger’s cross and the Huovinen family monument.

The icons of St. Nicholas Tsasouna have been painted by Martha Neiglick-Platonov in a style that mimics the Byzantine icon painting tradition.­

Jussi Huovinen’s song, kantele or violin is no longer played in the village, but it happens in nature. In the Kalevala discussing with nature all the time: it is asked for prey, such as fish or bears, but also for help and advice.

And because when talking you also have to be quiet and listen between, peace and quiet are born The Kalevala also includes poems. These fine verses can be found in the Huovinen monument: Outside the poems I heard / Through the words of the moss / Through the sniffing of the log.