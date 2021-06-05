Travel restrictions This is how entry restrictions will change on Monday: commuting from the Schengen area will be liberalized, cruises will still be on hold

From Monday, you can enter Finland without restrictions on a business trip flying from the Schengen countries. In the past, a justified reason has been required for arrival, for example a job or place of study in Finland that is significant for the functioning of society or security of supply.

In addition to the Schengen area, business travel by air will be liberalized in traffic between Finland and Andorra, Bulgaria, Ireland, Croatia, Romania, San Marino, Cyprus and Monaco.

In water and land transport, on the other hand, Finland may continue to enter Finland only for necessary reasons, with the exception of border co-operation between Norway and Finland. From residents of border communities between Finland and Norway restrictions on border traffic were removed at the end of May.

This means that, for example, you will no longer be able to travel to Finland from Finland via ship connections.

Estonia prime minister Kaja Kallas on Friday, it criticized the decision to put shipping and air transport in a different position.

“Yes, the Finnish government’s decision yesterday will alleviate the situation in part, but simply allowing air connections will not allow a return to normal life,” Kallas said at the time. To the ERR.

Kallas also referred to the European Commission in the interview already in February The complaints he made against Finland, which were related to travel restrictions that were considered too strict.

Minister of the Interior for Border Affairs Maria Ohisalo (Green) on Saturday did not wish to comment on Kallas’ statement or decision to open commuting by air.

Until now You have been allowed to enter Finland by air only for a necessary reason or when you return to the country. In water and land transport, this policy will be maintained by a decision of the Government at least on 27 June. until.

Necessary reasons include, among other things, work that is significant for the functioning of society or security of supply, transport and logistics personnel in their work duties, and studying in Finland.

Also changes to leisure traffic are expected on Monday. In the future, leisure travel to Finland will also be allowed from Malta. Until now, it has only been allowed from Iceland and the Vatican.

In addition, citizens of Australia, South Korea, Israel, Rwanda, Singapore and New Zealand have been and will continue to be free to travel to Finland on direct flights from countries outside the Schengen area due to their good coronary virus situation.