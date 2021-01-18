The stoppage of the real estate market due to the pandemic places total sales in the Region at around 15,000 last year A woman consults the housing offer of a real estate agency. / EDU BOTELLA ZENÓN GUILLÉN Monday, 18 January 2021, 11:09



The stoppage of the real estate market due to the pandemic placed around 15,000 total sales in the Region last year in Murcia. The economic crisis, restrictions on mobility and border closures in countries caused by the pandemic have had direct consequences on the regional real estate market. And although the fine computation