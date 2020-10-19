Travel restrictions Government tries to get a new bill on travel ready quickly – jurist calls law worst-prepared law in decades

A revised proposal on the classification and restrictions of restaurants is expected from the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health on Tuesday.

Government A new bill on the conditions for traveling to Finland from abroad is to be completed at a rapid pace.

Last week, the Constitutional Committee completely overthrew the first version made by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LVM).

The government said on Monday that it would be hoped that a new proposal would be submitted to a round of statements as early as Wednesday, but this is unlikely to happen.

This is because the bill needs to be completely rewritten in many respects, which also requires the approval of the entire government.

Instead, the government plans to publish a policy on travel as early as Tuesday. It replaces, at least for testing the policy of 11 September.

The policy explains how, in practice, immigration will change, even though the law is not yet ready

Yet in september, the government outlined that those coming to finland from countries with a high risk of coronary heart disease should take one test in the country of origin, another test at the border and a third test no later than 48 hours after entry if the trip in finland lasts more than three days.

Finnish citizens and permanent residents would not be required to have a test certificate when returning to Finland.

The policy is being changed, among other things, because according to a new assessment by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the risk of infection will not increase significantly, even if the second test in Finland is not taken.

Tourism entrepreneurs in particular have criticized double testing and quarantine.

New According to the policy, a passenger coming from a country at risk for coronary heart disease must carry a certificate of a negative coronary heart disease test in order to travel in Finland. An infectious disease physician could quarantine a passenger if there is no credible evidence or if the passenger refuses a new test.

A tourist in Finland for a maximum of three days would only need a negative coronavirus test result from the country of origin. The certificate would be checked by the border authority in Finland.

HS: n according to the data, the open is, among other things, how fresh the test should be. On Monday, there was a version of the decision-in-principle that the test result must not be more than 48 hours old.

In the version of the law that was still being considered by the Committee on Constitutional Affairs last week, the passenger had to be in possession of a certificate of a negative corona test taken less than 72 hours ago.

The bill will be sought in a round of opinions possibly this week after the decision-in-principle is made public.

The law is in a hurry because it should be in force when the EU’s internal border controls are abandoned under the Schengen rules on 23 November.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs gave last Thursday exceptional critical opinion About the presentation written by LVM, as it also gave regarding the restaurant restriction on a proposal from the government.

“The Committee on Constitutional Affairs argues that bills cannot be dealt with in the order of enacting ordinary law,” the committee presented.

The statement is so exceptional that the University of Tampere is an assistant professor of public law Pauli Rautiainen according to the Constitutional Committee is not, for example, the Prime Minister Juha Sipilän during the term of the (central) government made no such utterly devastating statement

“The government’s proposal to amend the Infectious Diseases Act and the Transport Services Act, prepared by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is perhaps the most unsuccessful government proposal in decades. Everything went wrong with that, ”Rautainen write on his blog.

Among other things, the bill did not properly indicate to whom it was addressed or what kind of powers would be given to which authority. For example, the task of the THL was to determine which citizens from which countries would have to take the tests. In the new version, this task belongs to the Government.

Restaurants According to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the bill, which continues to impose restrictions, will also have to be amended, but it remained the task of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health, as the need for amendment was smaller.

In its opinion, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs emphasized that restrictions on opening hours, liquor and customer numbers should be extended only to those areas where it is necessary to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

In the current interim law and also in its follow-up proposal, the restrictions mainly apply to the whole country, from which a Government decree may derogate.

The Constitutional Affairs Committee also called for provisions in the law under which conditions the catering business must impose restrictions. According to the committee, different types of restaurants also need to be taken into account and it is necessary to regulate why restrictions are necessary in them.

Pauli Rautiainen­

“Forced it is now to be done when the Committee on Constitutional Affairs demanded it of us, ”the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health assured HS Markus Lohi (Central) Friday, when the committee was already running out at the meeting various options to categorize restaurants based on their risk of infection.

The restaurant rules are due to be finalized on Tuesday and the Great Hall will be taken for decision at the end of this week, as there will be a break in Parliament next week.

The temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act regarding restrictions on food businesses is only valid until the end of October, so there is urgency to continue it. Otherwise, all restrictions will expire. The new law is due to be in force until the end of February.

Restaurants classification is not easy, but the goal is to target lighter restrictions on food diets than on nightclubs, where, according to the Department of Health and Welfare, there is a higher risk of exposure and infection to the epidemic.

According to the Tourism and Restaurant Services Association, which represents restaurants, it would not be quite problematic to differentiate between the share of alcohol and the share of food, because in so-called fine dining restaurants, for example, expensive drinks are enjoyed during meals.