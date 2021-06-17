Travel restrictions Expatriate Finns who feel homesick will rejoice when Finland loosens travel restrictions appropriately for the summer

The German-Finnish family has not seen the children’s grandparents for almost two years. On Thursday, it started to look possible again.

Finns abroad among others in Germany rejoiced Thursday’s decision, which now makes it easier to come to Finland than before.

When the decision came just before Midsummer, many who miss their homeland will have many weeks to book tickets and plan a trip. The Central European holiday season will not begin until August.

Living in southern Germany near Freiburg Jenni Kern was pleased that the trip to the home region of Kangasniemi was significantly facilitated. He has lived in Germany for soon 21 years. His family has two teenage daughters. They, too, are happy to come to their mother’s homeland and grandmother with their parents.

Thursday It became known that Germany could come to Finland, for example, if it had received the entire series of vaccines or had contracted a disease caused by the coronavirus within six months. Therefore, no border tests or quarantines are required.

“It makes it a lot easier. Three-quarters of our family have already been vaccinated twice by then. After all, this is just great, ”Kern says.

“I have noticed from the Facebook group of Finns living in Germany that there has been a lot of discussion about restrictions that have been perceived as confusing and people have been unaware. Let’s see if this information has time to change by August. ”

Kernien in the state of Baden-Württemberg, the school will run until the end of July.

“We leave as soon as our holidays start, when everything is still open in Finland. Sometimes it has happened that all the places have already been closed when we come in August, for example some Amusement Parks when the children were smaller. ”

In addition to meeting their grandparents, they plan to stay in the cottages in Ruka, and at least the parents plan to walk the Little Bear Tour in Oulanka National Park.

“We also arrived in Finland last August. When we returned to Germany, the restrictions went on again. Now there are still strict restrictions on the site. For example, you should only go to the restaurant on the terrace if there is no negative test result and no vaccination certificate. ”

In the same Hassel’s family of three also lives in the state of Heidelberg in the state, where Finland is needed this summer for a special reason. I have lived abroad since I was young Laura Hasselin the mother was diagnosed with a serious illness, but the Hassel family has not been able to visit her. It’s been a miss.

“I have never experienced such a thing that I suddenly can’t get to Finland. It looks good now, ”says Laura Hassel, referring to Thursday’s news.

“It’s been a nasty feeling because in other circumstances we could have just hop on a plane and even gone to the rescue for the weekend.”

Hassel received his second vaccination just Thursday and his dentist earlier. Their 14-year-old child also recently received his first vaccination.

“We appealed that we haven’t seen the children’s grandparents in almost two years and because of the risk of infection, the vaccine has to be. This has been a mentally difficult thing for us and has put a lot of strain on us. We have experienced that we are trapped here when we cannot get to Finland. ”

Ship tickets The Hassels booked as early as last August, although at that time it was not yet known whether they would be able to enter Finland in a year’s time. Now it seems to be possible, and the Hasselie family plans to spend the summer in Finland in Lahti, Puumala, Tampere and Imatra.

“I’m terribly happy in advance when I can finally personally congratulate my two godchildren on getting a rip, a year late,” she says.

“Now it is hoped that coming to Finland will be easier. Ships will probably sail even if the planes do not fly. ”