Sharjah (Union)
The summer vacation represents a golden opportunity for lovers of reading, during which they can read the stories and novels they love, which increases their passion for books that open their minds and add everything new and amazing to the memory of each of them. It will be made available this summer to the readership.
Embodying the old saying: “Books take us to places and worlds we have not traveled to before,” the “Ruwaiyat” house, sponsored by Emirates Airlines, launched the “Your Summer is a Narrative” reading campaign, which allows those who participate in it to win tickets to select countries from The writers of the House’s publications, in addition to enjoying the moments of reading and the positive impact it leaves on the soul, make it a parallel life and a fruitful journey into the world of art and knowledge.
The campaign will continue over a period of 6 weeks until mid-September, with the aim of encouraging community members to read, and to benefit from the summer vacation in learning and reading. who read it.
Six winners will receive two tickets to travel to six countries, to go on trips to enjoy their summer vacation, based on their reviews of the selected works published by “Rawayat”.
The best book review for “Don’t Cry, Child” by Ngogi wa Thiongu will win two flights to Kenya and Adam Zagaevsky’s Poems by Adam Zagayevsky, while reviewers of “Labyrinth” by Burhan Sonmez will compete for tickets to Turkey. As well as the book “Doctor Class” by Yilmar Soderbury, to Sweden, review of the book “Paris Orphia” by Henry Cole, Tickets to France, and “If Beale Street Could Speak,” by James Baldwin, two flight tickets to the United States.
5 book bags
With the aim of rewarding reading lovers and supplying their libraries with the latest publications and translations, and to encourage the dissemination of the culture of reading during the summer vacation, the “Your Summer is a Narrative” campaign also includes another competition, whereby those who participate in the distinguished offers and readings of books will be awarded prizes every week during the competition period, through which “Novels are presented.” » 5 bags per week containing a set of books from her publications for 5 winners, whose names are announced every Monday through her official account on Instagram.
The campaign embodies the direction of the “Kalimat” group, which is followed by “Rawayat” and its quest to combine the contribution to the book publishing movement and encouragement of reading, in order to embody the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in general towards spreading the culture of reading and promoting it in society, to remain a fruitful activity that builds awareness and achieves communication. Between the reader in the UAE society and global knowledge and literature.
It is noteworthy that the announcement of the winners of the tickets will be made at the end of the campaign, and more details about the campaign and the conditions for participation in it can be found through the accounts of Dar “Rwayaat” on social media.
#Travel #reading #Novels #Emirates #Airlines
Leave a Reply