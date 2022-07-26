The future passage along the Moscow high-speed diameter was declared free for citizens, transmits Telegram-channel “Deptrans of Moscow”. The department clarified that the highway will become a quick way for Muscovites and residents of the region to move around the capital – only 40 minutes on the way from south to north.

“The pilot mode of operation will begin on January 1, 2023, it will last one year so that we can set up the system,” said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Transport.

Transit cars will have to pay the road. These measures are necessary to protect Muscovites from the influx of more than 50 thousand transit cars per day, to prevent excessive accumulation of cars inside the Moscow Ring Road and to improve the environment: the number of harmful emissions in the surrounding areas will be reduced by 20 percent.

It is reported that the main section of the MSD will be opened in September, and the southern section – next year. The length of the diameter will reach 68 kilometers.

Earlier, the metropolitan Deptrans recalled the rules for using electric scooters. It is necessary to control the scooter only with two hands, without being distracted from the road, but to ride along bike paths or sidewalks.