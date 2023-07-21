Mª Belen Acosta Jimenez Friday, July 21, 2023, 08:06

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

It is not necessary to have the holidays prepared in advance to get the trip you need to disconnect. Now, with the offers that Travelzoo offers you every week, you will be able to close your eyes and let yourself be surprised without this implying an extra expense in your vacation budget.

With the highest quality criteria and with all the information you need to launch something more than your imagination, you can be sure that regardless of the destination you choose, you will enjoy your well-deserved vacations like never before.

Whether alone or in company, this week open your eyes wide and discover that place where you can enjoy your free time. And so that you can see that I have done my homework and have searched for the best, I bring you 5 incredible travel offers designed so that you are the one who decides how far you want to let something more than your imagination fly this summer. Happy journey!

Summer on a surprise island









For the more adventurous this week Travelzoo offers the opportunity to travel without choosing the destination so that you get carried away by the emotion of discovering which island will be your paradise this vacation. All you need is to know how many volunteers will be willing to enjoy one of the surprise islands offered by Flappin flights and choose the departure airport. Yes indeed, you will not know your destination more than 48 hours in advance: enjoy the excitement. Among the possibilities are Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, Lanzarote, Gran Canario or Sardinia.

Travel this summer with this fun option of Surprise Island from €263 per person and enjoy 3 days and 2 nights in a charming hotel near the beach. And if the surprise for 3 days falls short, you can extend your stay up to 8 days. An option to get an unforgettable vacation at the best price.

caribbean all inclusive











If you are clear that this summer you want to enjoy a paradisiacal vacation, you can travel to Punta Cana from €938 to enjoy not only its dream beaches, but also the incredible RIU Bambu All Inclusive 5* resort for no less than 7 days and 6 nights. The price includes the flight and the hotel with an all-inclusive regime, so you can enjoy your vacation in the Caribbean to the fullest.

And if this still does not convince you, let me tell you a few more things about everything that Punta Cana offers as a vacation destination. This luxury hotel It is located in front of one of the 3 best beaches in the world declared by UNESCO. At Playa Bávaro you can walk on its white sand, snorkel in its emerald waters or explore the coast in a buggy, not to mention the nightly parties where you can dance and feel the authentic Dominican atmosphere. Take the leap and make your reservation before July 31.

Algarve in ‘summer’











Take a long step and enjoy the fantastic Portuguese beaches at the DOM José Beach Hotel from €309 for 5 days and 4 nights. With the flight included and the guarantee of Travelzoo’s experts in travel offers, I propose this trip to the Algarve to let yourself be surprised by its beaches and for the excellent treatment and location of this hotel recognized by TripAdvisor itself with Travellers’ Choice 2023. Modern, elegant and fully equipped rooms so that you have the whole community during your days of sun and beach.

The hotel is located in Vilamoura, considered one of the most current and sophisticated destinations in the Algarve area. There it is easy to enjoy golf, its marina or its multiple water parks to go with the family. All the luxury in front of one of the most beautiful beaches in the Algarve, La Praia de Falésia, which has spectacular cliffs, hidden paths and brilliant white sand for walking. Be careful, if you like water sports like surfing, this is your beach. And for the nights, several restaurants and music venues also await you to have fun until the sun rises again. Make room for this September and enjoy your holidays in Portugal at the best price.

Floating hotel in Cádiz











In the Línea de la Concepción, one of the most charming coastal towns in the province of Cádiz, a unique place awaits you where you can spend a few days of unique vacations in the most original accommodation. How would you like to sleep in a floating hotel? Well, now you can live this experience thanks to the original proposal of the Boat Haus – Mediterranean Experience that has ten boats converted into floating houses located in the Alcaidesa Marina marina. In addition, all houses have views of the Rock of Gibraltar. Take advantage of the 25% discount and book your night from €123 per person until July 26.

On the banks of the Tormes











Do you prefer inland tourism? So your destination this summer is Zamora. Completely disconnect from your daily routine with a stay of 3 days and 2 nights at Hacienda Zorita. Located on the banks of the Tormes and among vineyards in the heart of the Duero Valley, you can spend a few days in what is known as Spanish Tuscany. This 5* hotel offers you the opportunity to live an experience in the purest “slow life” style so that you can enjoy good wine surrounded by a relaxed atmosphere and a bucolic landscape.

Ideal for couples, this offer includes 2 nights of accommodation, one visit to the winery with wine singing and a bottle of wine per room. Also, as soon as you arrive, they will offer you a welcome drink of their best wines.

Reserve a few days for this coming July or plan your departure until September 30 and make good use of your discount to toast your summer vacation.