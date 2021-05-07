Travel News Finn: Few Finns have booked or are planning a trip abroad for the summer

Most Finns continue with last summer’s model and are on holiday in Finland.

The greater part Finns plan to spend the coming summer in their home country, it turns out News Finn survey. Only three per cent of the respondents to the survey have booked and six per cent are planning a trip abroad.

Forty-three percent of respondents said they have not planned summer trips abroad because of the pandemic.

President of the Finnish Tourism Association Heli Mäki-Fräntin According to this, the share of those who would normally book or plan a trip at this time of the year would be around 30-40%.

“The result corresponds to the perception we have of the situation. The sales of travel agencies and tour operators in March were about five percent of the sales in March 2019, ”Mäki-Fränti commented to Uutissuomalainen.

Research Manager of Digital Tourism Business at the University of Eastern Finland Juho Pesonen estimates for Uutissuomalainen that the coronavirus situation has had the greatest impact on the travel plans of high-income people living in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Pesonen believes that next summer will be as lively for domestic tourism as last year.

The survey was commissioned by Tietoykkönen Oy on behalf of Uutissuomalainen, and a thousand Finns responded to it. The margin of error for the survey is 3.1 percentage points in its direction.

