Travel | Is it even worth taking small children abroad? Niina Vuotila prefers to travel without her child

“I see red if someone says that the mother can be away from the child for one night per year of age,” says Niina Vuotila.

Niina Vuotila and her husband went to Florida for eight days when the couple’s child was 1.5 years old. Traveling is Vuotila’s own thing, and for her many trips are simply more comfortable with adults.

Where would it be guaranteed warmth and relaxed mood in April? Well in Florida!

That’s what he said Niina Vuotila with his spouse when they were planning their first trip abroad together after the birth of their child in 2016.

“We decided to go to Florida for a week to sleep and relax. At that time, everyday life with a 1.5-year-old child was quite heavy, so it was wonderful when you only had to worry about yourself on the trip,” Vuotila says.