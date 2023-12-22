Travel insurance | The insurance company compensated the return of Henri Palomäki, who broke his back in Bali, to Finland

The insurance company has reimbursed the flights of Henri Palomäki and his escort, who broke his back in Bali.

Insurance company has replaced at the beginning of December having broken his back in a surfing accident in Bali Henri Palomäki flights to Finland.

It was reported earlier Over.

HS said about a week ago that Palomäki, who had spent 12 days in a Balinese hospital, got tired of his insurance company arranging flights slowly and decided to buy a flight to Finland himself. At that time, there was still no certainty about compensation.

The return flight left for Finland last on Sunday. It was a more expensive return than usual, as he had to be accompanied by an escort. In addition, Palomäki had to be able to lie down.

Palomäki was escorted by a Finnish tourist he met in Bali Jan Kristian Weinin. The price for the two's plane tickets in business class was 10,000 euros.

On Palomäki is an American Express (Amex) credit card and thus travel insurance from an insurance company called Axa. He submitted a compensation application to Axa on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he delivered all the receipts to the company. On Thursday, the compensation decision already arrived in Palomäki's email.

“Axa Suomi handled the job quickly and well,” Palomäki tells HS via text message.

While lying in a Balinese hospital, Palomäki started an online fundraising campaign to raise the money for his medical flight. He collected around 35,000 euros. Now he plans to donate the money to charity.

In addition to the donated amount, he has planned to raise the pot with another 500–1,000 euros from his own pocket. He plans to think about the donation destination in peace after Christmas.