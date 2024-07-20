Home page World

While filming in nature, influencer Aanvi Kamdar (27) slips and falls over 90 meters. Rescue comes too late.

Mumbai – It was supposed to be a nice trip with her group of friends. Together with six friends, Indian travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar (27) spent the day at the Kumbhe waterfall. The spectacular natural phenomenon is a real insider tip in India, around 150 kilometers from Mumbai. But the vacation day ended – as in another case – in tragedy.

Accident at beautiful waterfall: Social media star falls 90 meters into the depths

Loud Economic Times The accident happened during a shoot for a Instagram-Reel not far from the waterfall. The social media influencer is said to have slipped and fell more than 90 meters into the valley. Whether she was secured or not remains unclear.

Shocked by the incident, the friends immediately called for help. However, this proved difficult due to the difficult terrain and persistent rain. At first, the 27-year-old “could not be found,” as a rescuer told Economic Times reported.

Several teams are said to have been involved in the rescue operation. “Six rescuers climbed down the hill while another 50 helped on the hill,” said one of them. The team needed over six hours to rescue the young woman from the deep ravine.

Influencer succumbs to her injuries – police reportedly warned against visiting the waterfall

During the rescue and on the way to the hospital, Kamdar was still responsive, but had to be put on an artificial ventilator. The influencer succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Just recently, an influencer suffered the same fate when he fell into the depths while filming a video.

A report by CBSNews According to reports, the police warned visitors to the Kumbhe waterfall to be cautious. The reason for this was the rainy weather, which also made the rescue operation much more difficult. The wet and slippery ground near a Unfortunately, waterfalls often cause tragic accidents.

Influencer Aanvi Kamdar (27) died in hospital after falling near the Kumbhe waterfall. (Symbolic image) © Zoonar.com/RealityImages/Imago

Aanvi Kamdar was best known on social media under the name “theglocaljournal”. On Instagram, she delighted her 313,000 followers (as of July 2024) with luxury finds, unusual cafes and called herself the “travel detective”. (mg)